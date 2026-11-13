NASCAR Drivers Racing Tonight: How to Watch Cleetus McFarland’s 2.4 Hours of LeMullets

The NASCAR season may be over, but some of its biggest personalities aren’t done racing just yet.

Denny Hamlin, Carson Hocevar, Ryan Preece and Ty Dillon are among the NASCAR names expected to trade their usual race cars for nitrous-powered Ford Crown Victorias on Friday night, Nov. 13, at Cleetus McFarland’s Freedom Factory in Bradenton, Florida.

The occasion? The 2026 2.4 Hours of LeMullets, an unconventional endurance-style race that brings professional drivers, celebrities and automotive personalities together for a night of racing.

And fans won’t need to wait long to watch it.

Here’s everything to know about Friday night’s event, including the start time, livestream information and how to watch.

What Time Is the 2.4 Hours of LeMullets Tonight?

The 2026 2.4 Hours of LeMullets is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the official livestream beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

The event takes place at Freedom Factory, McFarland’s 3/8-mile asphalt oval in Bradenton, Florida.

Friday’s schedule includes qualifying, monster trucks and the fan-favorite Van Prix before the main event. The evening is also scheduled to conclude with fireworks.

Here’s the key information:

Event: 2026 Black Rifle 2.4 Hours of LeMullets

Date: Friday, Nov. 13, 2026

Livestream begins: 6 p.m. ET

Main race starts: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Freedom Factory, Bradenton, Florida

Streaming platform: FRDM+

All times are subject to change.

How to Watch Cleetus McFarland’s 2.4 Hours of LeMullets Live

Fans can watch the 2026 2.4 Hours of LeMullets online through FRDM+, Cleetus McFarland’s streaming platform.

The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, giving viewers time to catch the buildup before the race gets underway at 7:30 p.m.

Unlike a traditional NASCAR Cup Series broadcast, this event is being distributed through McFarland’s own streaming service rather than a NASCAR television partner.

Viewers can access the broadcast at FRDMPlus.com.

Which NASCAR Drivers Are Racing in the 2.4 Hours of LeMullets?

Friday night’s field is expected to include several recognizable NASCAR drivers, including Denny Hamlin, Carson Hocevar, Ryan Preece and Ty Dillon.

But NASCAR talent is only part of the attraction.

Hailie Deegan, Travis Pastrana and entertainment personalities such as T-Pain, Vanilla Ice and Dax Shepard have also been linked to this year’s event.

The format is part of what makes LeMullets different. Drivers compete in teams of two, sharing nitrous-equipped Crown Victorias and completing a driver change during the race.

That means a fast driver isn’t necessarily guaranteed a good night. Traffic, equipment and the driver swap can all make the difference.

Hocevar knows what it takes to win this event. He teamed with McFarland to capture the 2025 edition, giving him some experience to draw on against this year’s field.

For NASCAR fans looking for something to watch on the first Friday night after the Cup Series championship, LeMullets offers an entertaining alternative.

The green flag is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. on FRDM+.