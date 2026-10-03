How to Watch NASCAR at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: TV Coverage and Streaming

NASCAR heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend with two of its three national series in action. The NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will race at the 1.5-mile track on October 3 and 4 as the Chase continues.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, however, will not race in Las Vegas. The Truck Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway next week for its next race. Friday’s action will take place at The Bullring, next to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, for the first Kyle Busch Classic.

That event features the ARCA Menards Series West and regional races. The NASCAR Cup Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will provide the main national-series action in Las Vegas, while the Truck Series takes a break.

NASCAR Cup Series Returns to Las Vegas

Sunday, October 4, brings the Las Vegas weekend to a close as the NASCAR Cup Series takes on the South Point 400. The race starts at 5:30 p.m. ET, or 2:30 p.m. local time.

USA Network will carry the NASCAR Cup Series race, while HBO Max will provide in-car coverage. PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will handle radio coverage.

The NASCAR Cup Series race is scheduled for 267 laps and covers 400.5 miles. Stage breaks will come at laps 80, 165, and 267.

NASCAR Cup Series teams will have one practice and one qualifying session on Saturday. The on-track schedule begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with practice, followed by qualifying at 5:35 p.m. ET. Fans can watch both sessions on truTV, while PRN and SiriusXM will provide radio coverage.

Driver introductions are scheduled for 4:55 p.m. ET, followed by USA Network’s pre-race coverage at 5 p.m.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase Continues

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will race Saturday night in the Focused Health 302. The race starts at 7:30 p.m. ET, or 4:30 p.m. local time, and The CW will carry the broadcast.

The NASCAR O’Reilly race will run for 201 laps and 301.5 miles. Stages end at laps 45, 90, and 201. The Las Vegas race is the fourth event of the 2026 O’Reilly Chase, leaving six races after this weekend.

Justin Allgaier and Austin Hill are the only drivers in the field with Las Vegas wins. Both have also won stages at the track. Allgaier has finished inside the top 10 in 10 straight Las Vegas starts.

O’Reilly practice begins at 2 p.m. ET Saturday, followed by qualifying at 3:05 p.m. Driver introductions are scheduled for about 7:05 p.m.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Misses Las Vegas

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is taking a break this weekend after its most recent race at Kansas Speedway on September 26. The series last competed in the Race to Stop Suicide 200.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns Friday, October 9, at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Ecosave 200. The race starts at 5 p.m. ET and covers 167 laps and 250.5 miles.

The Truck Series Chase then moves to Phoenix Raceway on October 16, then continues at Talladega Superspeedway on October 23.

As a result, the Las Vegas NASCAR weekend will feature Cup Series and O’Reilly Series races, while the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series remains off until Charlotte next week.