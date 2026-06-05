How to Watch NASCAR at Michigan International Speedway: TV and Streaming Coverage

NASCAR returns to Michigan International Speedway from June 5-7, 2026, for a full weekend of racing featuring the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and NASCAR Cup Series. Fans will need access to several television and streaming platforms to watch every session and race from the two-mile oval.

Coverage includes traditional TV channels such as FS1 and FS2, as well as streaming services, led by Amazon Prime Video. Fans who prefer radio coverage can listen live on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. From rising stars in the ARCA Menards Series to NASCAR’s biggest names in the Cup Series, Michigan International Speedway will host three days of high-speed competition.

Here is a complete guide to NASCAR Michigan TV coverage and streaming options for every national series racing this weekend.

ARCA Menards Series TV and Streaming Coverage at Michigan International Speedway

The weekend begins on Friday, June 5, with the ARCA Menards Series Henry Ford Health 200.

The green flag drops at 5:00 p.m. ET, with live coverage on FS2. Fans can also follow the race on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Practice is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET, while qualifying begins at 3:15 p.m. ET. Neither session will be televised live.

FS2 is available through most cable and satellite providers and can also be accessed through the FOX Sports app and streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

The ARCA Menards Series serves as a stepping stone for young drivers working toward NASCAR’s national divisions. Michigan International Speedway gives those drivers a chance to race on one of the fastest tracks in stock car racing.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TV and Streaming Coverage at Michigan International Speedway

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series hits the track on Saturday, June 6, for the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250.

The DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 starts at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on FS1. Fans can also follow the race on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Practice is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET, with qualifying set to follow at 10:35 a.m. ET. Fans can watch both sessions live on FOX One.

FS1 is available through cable and satellite providers, as well as streaming services such as Fubo, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

Michigan’s wide corners and long straightaways often create multiple racing grooves, giving drivers several opportunities to make passes throughout the race.

NASCAR Cup Series TV: Streaming Coverage at Michigan International Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series headlines the weekend with the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, June 7.

The race begins at 3:00 p.m. ET, with the green flag expected around 3:20 p.m. ET. Coverage starts at 2:00 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. Fans can also watch through HBO Max, which will simulcast the event. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry live radio coverage.

Cup Series practice begins at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, followed by qualifying at 6:10 p.m. ET. Prime Video will stream both sessions live.

A Prime membership is required to watch the race on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers can expect live race coverage, pre-race shows, driver interviews, and expert analysis throughout the broadcast.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 covers 200 laps and 400 miles around Michigan International Speedway. The track’s high speeds and wide racing surface regularly produce exciting finishes, making it one of the most popular stops on the NASCAR schedule. Fans can also find race highlights and replays through NASCAR’s digital platforms after the weekend concludes.