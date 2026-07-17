How to Watch NASCAR at North Wilkesboro Speedway: TV Coverage and Streaming

North Wilkesboro Speedway returns to the NASCAR spotlight this weekend with one of the most anticipated events of the 2026 season. The historic 0.625-mile short track will host both the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series from July 17-19.

The weekend is particularly notable as it features the first NASCAR Cup Series points-paying race at North Wilkesboro since 1996. Fans can expect a full schedule of practice, qualifying, and race action featuring some of the sport’s biggest names.

With coverage spread across multiple television channels and streaming platforms, knowing where to watch every session will help fans avoid missing any of the action. Here is everything you need to know about the TV schedule and streaming options for NASCAR at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: TV Coverage and Streaming at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series opens the race weekend on Friday, July 17. Practice begins at 2 p.m. ET, with qualifying scheduled to follow at 3:05 p.m. ET. Both sessions will be broadcast live on FS2, providing fans an early glimpse of the field before race day.

The weekend’s Truck Series race, the FaithFest 250, is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, at 12:30 p.m. ET. The event will cover 250 laps, or 156.25 miles, with stage breaks after 70, 70, and 110 laps.

Fans can also follow the action on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Those without cable can stream FS1 and FS2 through YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, or the FOX Sports app with a valid TV subscription.

The Truck Series field features several NASCAR Cup Series drivers, including Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, and Shane van Gisbergen, adding extra attention to Saturday’s race.

NASCAR Cup Series at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series takes center stage with its first championship points race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in nearly three decades. Teams will begin preparations on Saturday, July 18, with practice at 5 p.m. ET. Qualifying is scheduled to follow at approximately 6:10 p.m. ET.

Both events will be broadcast live on truTV, with radio coverage provided by the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Fans can also access qualifying through supported streaming services that carry truTV.

The main event, the Window World 450, is set for Sunday, July 19, at 7 p.m. ET. The race covers 450 laps, or 281.25 miles, and is divided into stages of 80, 185, and 185 laps. TNT will broadcast the race live, with pre-race coverage beginning around 6 p.m. ET.

Viewers can also stream the race live on Max, while TNT is available through major live TV streaming services, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream.

TV Coverage and Streaming Options

Fans can follow each NASCAR session at North Wilkesboro Speedway in multiple ways during the weekend. FS2 will broadcast Truck Series practice and qualifying, whereas FS1 will air the FaithFest 250. The Cup Series shifts to truTV for practice and qualifying before TNT takes over for Sunday’s Window World 450.

Streaming platforms, including Max, YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and the FOX Sports app, provide access to different parts of the schedule for eligible subscribers.

The official NASCAR app and website provide live timing, race updates, selected in-car camera feeds, and post-race coverage. With one of NASCAR’s most historic tracks back on the championship schedule, fans have multiple ways to watch every moment from North Wilkesboro Speedway.