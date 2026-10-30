How to Watch NASCAR Race Today at Martinsville Speedway: TV Coverage and Streaming

NASCAR returns to Martinsville Speedway for a major championship weekend, but Cup Series fans will have to wait until Sunday for the Xfinity 500. Friday, October 30, features practice, qualifying, and the Black’s Tire 200 for the Craftsman Truck Series, while the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series prepares for its Saturday race.

The NASCAR Cup Series will not compete today; its on-track action is scheduled for Saturday, ahead of Sunday’s 500-lap race. NBC will broadcast the Cup Series event, while FS1 and FS2 will cover Friday’s Truck Series.

Here is the complete NASCAR TV schedule today, including start times, streaming options and radio coverage for all three national series at Martinsville Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series TV Schedule at Martinsville Speedway

No NASCAR Cup Series race is scheduled today, Friday, October 30. The Cup Series returns to the track on Saturday, October 31, for practice at 1 p.m. ET and single-car qualifying at 2:05 p.m. ET. Both sessions will air on truTV, with streaming available through HBO Max.

The main event, the Xfinity 500, takes place Sunday, November 1, at 2 p.m. ET. NBC will broadcast the race, with streaming available on HBO Max. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide radio coverage.

The 500-lap race covers 263 miles, with stage breaks at laps 130 and 260. The pre-race show begins at 1:30 p.m. ET, while the green flag is expected around 2:09 p.m. ET.

Thirty-seven cars are entered for the NASCAR Cup Series race. Kyle Larson leads the Chase standings by 73 points following Talladega. William Byron returns as the defending winner of the fall Martinsville Cup race.

Fans can also follow post-race Press Pass interviews on NASCAR.com.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series TV Schedule

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series also has no race scheduled for Friday. However, teams will practice and qualify ahead of Saturday’s National Debt Relief 250.

Practice begins at 3 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 4:05 p.m. ET. Both sessions will stream through the CW App and ESPN platforms.

The National Debt Relief 250 takes place Saturday, October 31, at 4 p.m. ET. The CW will broadcast the race, with streaming available through the ESPN App. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide radio coverage.

The event covers 250 laps, with stage breaks at laps 60 and 120. Driver introductions are scheduled for approximately 3:45 p.m. ET.

This is Race 9 of 10 in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase. Teams have five sets of tires available for the event. Fans can also watch post-qualifying and post-race Press Pass sessions on NASCAR.com.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TV Schedule Today

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series provides the only national series race on Friday at Martinsville Speedway.

Practice begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on FS2 and FOX One. Qualifying follows at 1:35 p.m. ET on the same platforms.

The Black’s Tire 200 presented by Down East Heating & Air Conditioning starts at 6 p.m. ET on FS1. Fans can also stream the race on FOX One, while SiriusXM NASCAR Radio provides radio coverage.

The race covers 200 laps, or 105.2 miles, with stage breaks at laps 50 and 100. Driver introductions begin at 5:40 p.m. ET.

Thirty-six trucks are entered for the event, which marks Race 9 of 10 in the Truck Series Chase. The Martinsville race gives championship contenders another opportunity to earn a strong result before the season finale.

NASCAR fans looking for live racing today should tune in to the Craftsman Truck Series on FS1. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series holds its final preparations before Saturday, while Cup Series action returns on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s Xfinity 500.