How to Watch NASCAR Race Today at Talladega Superspeedway: TV Coverage and Streaming

NASCAR returns to Talladega Superspeedway on Friday, October 23, as the Craftsman Truck Series opens a busy Chase weekend in Alabama. FS1 will broadcast Friday’s Love’s RV Stop 225, with the NASCAR Truck Series race scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET.

Fans can also follow the action on streaming services and via radio. NASCAR.com will begin its NASCAR Press Pass coverage at 11 a.m. ET, ahead of Truck Series qualifying, which is set for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Friday’s racing is limited to the Truck Series, so fans will have to wait until Saturday for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Sunday for the NASCAR Cup Series.

Here is how to watch NASCAR at Talladega today, including the TV channel, streaming options, and the schedule for the rest of the weekend.

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series at Talladega Today

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series takes center stage Friday with the Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway. The 225-mile race starts at 4 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

Fans with a television package that includes FS1 can watch the race live. Viewers who prefer streaming can watch the FS1 broadcast on FOX One or through their TV provider’s streaming service.

Radio coverage will be available through the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, giving fans another way to follow the race.

Friday’s schedule begins with NASCAR Press Pass at 11 a.m. ET on NASCAR.com. ET on NASCAR.com. ET on NASCAR.com. Truck Series qualifying follows at 12:30 p.m. ET, with coverage on FS2, per NASCAR’s television schedule. The Love’s RV Stop 225 then closes out the main on-track program at 4 p.m. ET.

Talladega stretches 2.66 miles, where drivers rely on teamwork and tight pack racing to build speed and make passes. Tight competition often makes positioning and avoiding incidents key throughout the race. As the Truck Series continues its Chase campaign, Friday’s event gives drivers another chance to make progress in the championship battle.

Fans should check NASCAR.com and the official broadcaster listings for schedule or coverage changes.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will take a different spot in the Talladega weekend schedule, with its race set for Saturday instead of Friday.

Its main event, The Progress Group 250, is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The race will air on The CW, with streaming availability listed through ESPN Unlimited. O’Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, with coverage through ESPN Unlimited.

Saturday also includes NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, airing at 1 p.m. ET on truTV and HBO Max. The session will determine the starting lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race.

Fans planning to follow the entire Talladega weekend should check the Saturday schedule before the sessions begin, as qualifying and race coverage will appear on different platforms.

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: Sunday TV Schedule

The NASCAR Cup Series will not race on Friday. Its main event, the YellaWood 500, is scheduled for Sunday, October 25, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

Fans can also access in-car camera coverage on HBO Max, while MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry radio coverage. NBC’s pre-race coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The YellaWood 500 is a key event in the 2026 Chase, with drivers competing for valuable championship points as the season moves toward its conclusion. Talladega’s pack racing makes the event unpredictable: drivers must work with others in the field while steering clear of multi-car incidents.

For fans asking how to watch NASCAR at Talladega today, the main details are straightforward: the Love’s RV Stop 225 starts at 4 p.m. ET on FS1, with qualifying at 12:30 p.m. ET. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races Saturday, and the Cup Series closes the weekend Sunday.