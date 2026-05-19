NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2027 Announcement Leaves Fans Waiting as Kevin Harvick Headlines Big Reveal

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2027 announcement takes center stage Tuesday as fans wait to see which racing legends will earn one of the sport’s highest honors. NASCAR will reveal the newest inductees during a free live stream on The NASCAR Channel at 4 p.m. ET. The event gives fans a chance to follow the results live without a cable subscription.

This year’s NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2027 ballot features several major names, including former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick in his first year of eligibility. The announcement also includes voting for the Pioneer Era inductee and the Landmark Award winner.

Fans can watch the NASCAR Hall of Fame live stream through Roku, Fire TV, Amazon Prime Video, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, and Xumo Play. The annual event remains one of the biggest dates on the NASCAR calendar as drivers, crew chiefs, and longtime contributors wait for their Hall of Fame fate.

How to Watch NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2027 Live

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2027 announcement begins at 4 p.m. ET. The voting panel meets earlier in the day at the Charlotte Convention Center in North Carolina before NASCAR officially reveals the inductees.

Fans can watch the NASCAR Hall of Fame live stream for free on The NASCAR Channel. NASCAR made the event available on several streaming platforms to increase access for viewers in the United States and internationally.

Fans can watch the NASCAR Hall of Fame live stream for free without a cable subscription or paid service. Fans only need access to one of the supported streaming apps to watch the full ceremony and post-announcement coverage.

The Hall of Fame in Charlotte showcases NASCAR history with exhibits, race cars, and artifacts associated with notable figures in the sport.

Kevin Harvick Headlines NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2027 Nominees

Kevin Harvick enters the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2027 ballot after becoming eligible for the first time. Harvick won the 2014 Cup Series championship and finished his NASCAR career with 60 Cup Series victories.

Jeff Burton and Greg Biffle also appear among the NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees on the Modern Era ballot. Burton earned 21 Cup Series wins and later became one of NASCAR’s most recognized broadcasters. Biffle collected 56 victories across NASCAR’s top three national series.

Other NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees from the Modern Era ballot include Neil Bonnett, Tim Brewer, Randy Dorton, Ray Elder, Ernie Elliott, Randy LaJoie, and Jack Sprague.

The Pioneer Era ballot includes Ray Fox, Harry Hyde, Banjo Matthews, Herb Nab, and Larry Phillips. NASCAR will select one inductee from that group for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2027.

NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2027 Includes Landmark Award Voting

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2027 announcement will also include voting for the Landmark Award. The award honors individuals who made major contributions to NASCAR outside direct competition.

This year’s nominees include Alvin Hawkins, Lesa France Kennedy, Dr. Joseph Mattioli, Les Richter, and T. Wayne Robertson.

Past NASCAR Hall of Fame classes included names such as Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, and Jeff Gordon. The newest inductees will officially join that group during the formal ceremony later this year.

The announcement of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2027 starts at 4 p.m. ET, as fans await to find out if Kevin Harvick will be a first-ballot inductee.