The NASCAR national series heads to Iowa Speedway this weekend for a packed three-day schedule featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and ARCA Menards Series.
The weekend begins Friday with ARCA Menards Series practice, qualifying and the JR&CO 150 before Cup Series cars hit the track Saturday for practice and qualifying ahead of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race.
Everything wraps up Sunday with the NASCAR Cup Series’ Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol.
Here’s the complete weekend schedule.
Friday, Aug. 7
3:30 p.m. ET
ARCA Menards Series Practice
4:30 p.m. ET
ARCA Menards Series Qualifying
7 p.m. ET
ARCA Menards Series JR&CO 150
TV: FS1
Streaming: FOX ONE
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Saturday, Aug. 8
11:30 a.m. ET
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice
Streaming: ESPN
12:35 p.m. ET
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying
TV: The CW
Streaming: ESPN
2:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
TV: truTV
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
3:10 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
TV: truTV
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
5 p.m. ET
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series HyVee Perks 250
TV: The CW
Streaming: ESPN
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Sunday, Aug. 9
3:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol
TV: USA Network
Streaming: HBO Max
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
How to Watch NASCAR at Iowa
Fans can watch Sunday’s Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol live on USA Network, with streaming available through Peacock. Saturday’s Cup Series practice and qualifying will air on truTV, while the HyVee Perks 250 will be broadcast on The CW. ARCA Menards Series coverage begins Friday on FS1.
NASCAR Iowa Weekend Schedule: Full TV Schedule, Start Times for Every Race