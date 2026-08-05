NASCAR Iowa Weekend Schedule: Full TV Schedule, Start Times for Every Race

The NASCAR national series heads to Iowa Speedway this weekend for a packed three-day schedule featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and ARCA Menards Series.

The weekend begins Friday with ARCA Menards Series practice, qualifying and the JR&CO 150 before Cup Series cars hit the track Saturday for practice and qualifying ahead of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race.

Everything wraps up Sunday with the NASCAR Cup Series’ Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol.

Here’s the complete weekend schedule.

Friday, Aug. 7

3:30 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series Practice

4:30 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series Qualifying

7 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series JR&CO 150

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOX ONE

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Saturday, Aug. 8

11:30 a.m. ET

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice

Streaming: ESPN

12:35 p.m. ET

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying

TV: The CW

Streaming: ESPN

2:05 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Practice

TV: truTV

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

3:10 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

TV: truTV

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

5 p.m. ET

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series HyVee Perks 250

TV: The CW

Streaming: ESPN

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, Aug. 9

3:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol

TV: USA Network

Streaming: HBO Max

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

How to Watch NASCAR at Iowa

Fans can watch Sunday’s Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol live on USA Network, with streaming available through Peacock. Saturday’s Cup Series practice and qualifying will air on truTV, while the HyVee Perks 250 will be broadcast on The CW. ARCA Menards Series coverage begins Friday on FS1.