Former Daytona 500 Champion Sells Stunning Lake Norman Mansion for $9.2 Million

Former Daytona 500 champion Jamie McMurray has officially parted ways with a sprawling piece of North Carolina real estate, and the final sale price is enough to turn a few heads.

The retired NASCAR driver and current television analyst sold his 33.6-acre Lake Norman estate in Mooresville for $9.2 million, closing the deal on Oct. 15 after more than a year on the market.

The property is far from an ordinary lake house. Between its 7,612-square-foot mansion, private waterfront access, resort-style swimming pool and four garages, McMurray’s former home offered the kind of privacy and space that can be difficult to find even in one of NASCAR’s most popular residential communities.

But despite its impressive amenities, the estate ultimately sold for $2.8 million less than its original $12 million asking price.

Inside Jamie McMurray’s $9.2 Million Lake Norman Mansion

Located on Beech Tree Road in Mooresville, North Carolina, McMurray’s former estate sits on 33.6 gated acres overlooking Lake Norman.

According to property details reported by The News & Observer and Charlotte Business Journal, the mansion features five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

Built in 2015 by Charlotte-based Arcadia Homes and designed by architect Harry Schrader, the residence combines a traditional red-brick exterior with an expansive, open interior.

Inside, the home features a grand entrance foyer, spacious living areas, a kitchen island, walk-in pantry and multiple closets. A staircase leads to the upper level, while additional storage is available in a walk-in attic.

The outdoor amenities are arguably just as impressive.

A large swimming pool sits behind the mansion, surrounded by manicured grounds and an expansive lawn. The property also includes a pool house, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and private dock offering direct access to Lake Norman.

Four garages provide plenty of room for vehicles, an especially fitting feature for a former NASCAR driver.

And with more than 33 acres surrounding the residence, the property offers something many waterfront homes cannot: substantial acreage alongside direct lake access.

Why Jamie McMurray’s Mansion Sold for Less Than Its Asking Price

McMurray originally listed the property for $12 million in August 2025.

Finding a buyer for such a distinctive estate took time.

The asking price was reduced by $1 million in March 2026, bringing it to $10.995 million. The property eventually went under contract in late August before the sale closed on Oct. 15 for $9.2 million.

That final figure was approximately 23% below the original asking price.

Josh Tucker of Corcoran HM Properties, who handled the listing, told Charlotte Business Journal that the property’s combination of acreage and lake access made it an unusual offering in the local luxury market.

The buyer’s identity was not immediately available in the public property records cited by The News & Observer.

The sale closes a significant real estate chapter for McMurray, who has long been associated with the Charlotte-area NASCAR community.

Jamie McMurray’s NASCAR Career and Life After Racing

Long before his multimillion-dollar real estate sale, McMurray built a successful career behind the wheel.

The Missouri native made an unforgettable entrance into NASCAR’s Cup Series in 2002, winning at Charlotte Motor Speedway in just his second career Cup start.

His biggest season came in 2010, when he captured two of NASCAR’s most prestigious races: the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400.

McMurray finished his full-time Cup Series career with seven victories, including wins at Daytona, Indianapolis, Charlotte and Talladega.

He stepped away from full-time competition following the 2018 season, making his final Cup Series start in the 2021 Daytona 500.

Since retiring, McMurray has remained a familiar face to NASCAR fans through his television work, including his role as an analyst for FOX Sports.

Now, the former Daytona 500 winner has completed another major transaction away from the racetrack, selling one of the more distinctive luxury properties in the Lake Norman area for $9.2 million.