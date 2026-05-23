Vice President JD Vance Releases Statement on Kyle Busch’s Death

United States Vice President JD Vance offered his condolences to Kyle Busch’s family after the NASCAR champion’s sudden and tragic death on Thursday. Vance recalled meeting Busch during his and President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign trail.

Busch tragically died on Thursday at the age of 41. The 63-time Cup Series race winner was hospitalized on Thursday morning with a “severe illness” and withdrew from all on-track activities this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Hours later, the tragic news broke that Busch had lost his life.

JD Vance honors Kyle Busch: ‘Eternal rest grant unto him’

Vance took to social media on Friday evening, posting a picture of himself alongside Busch at the October 2024 race at the Charlotte Roval. In a heartfelt message, Vance described Busch as one of the sport’s greatest racers, and sent condolences to his family.

“I had the opportunity to meet Kyle, one of NASCAR’s greatest racers, on the campaign trail in 2024. Usha and I are praying for him and his family. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord,” Vance wrote.

President Trump also sent out a touching tribute to Busch via Truth Social. The 45th and 47th United States President described Busch as a “legend” and sent his condolences to his wife, Samantha, and the couple’s two children, Brexton and Lennix.

“The LEGENDARY NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch tragically and unexpectedly passed away yesterday. He was a true talent who loved NASCAR and its fans. Kyle was a WINNER! He was a two time Cup Champion, and holds the All Time Record for WINS in NASCAR’s Top Three series, and even won another just last weekend.”

“Kyle’s wife, Samantha, and their two beautiful children are in our thoughts and prayers. Samantha was at the White House in October, for IVF. She truly loved Kyle! Rest in Peace Kyle Busch. You will always be a LEGEND! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

In the wake of Busch’s death, Austin Hill has been tapped to be the fill-in driver for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. On Friday, Richard Childress Racing announced they have “suspended” the No. 8 and are switching to the No. 33.

Corey Day is the fill-in driver for Busch’s No. 7 Spire Motorsports truck at Charlotte. He will lead the field to the green flag for the 134-lap race, which was moved to Saturday morning at 8 a.m. Eastern time due to rain.

Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha visited the White House last year

It has been well-documented that Samantha, the now-widow of Kyle Busch, has been an avid supporter of the Trump administration.

Last October, Samantha visited the White House to advocate for in vitro fertilization (IVF) to be more accessible across the United States.

At the time of her visit, Kyle Busch took to social media to express pride in his wife’s work.

“I am so incredibly proud of you (Samantha Busch) and all that you have accomplished with the (Bundle of Joy Fund) for IVF. Your hard work, passion, and unwavering commitment to helping others has truly paid off, and it’s inspiring to see the positive impact you’re making in the lives of so many families,” Kyle Busch wrote.

Busch is survived by his wife and the couple’s two children, Brexton and Lennix.