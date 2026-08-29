Jeff Gordon Reveals Game-Changing Advice From Dale Earnhardt

Jeff Gordon revealed advice he received from the late Dale Earnhardt that was a game-changer for his NASCAR career. Gordon took the NASCAR world by storm when he burst onto the Cup Series scene in 1993.

Around 1999, the former driver of the No. 24 was getting ready to negotiate a new contract. Prior to that, Gordon had a conversation with Dale Earnhardt that ultimately led him to controlling his own rights.

Gordon on Earnhardt’s advice: ‘He didn’t skip a beat’

On the racetrack, Gordon and Earnhardt were fierce competitors.

Off the racetrack, however, “The Intimidator” gave “Wonder Boy” a huge tip in his contract negotiations.

Gordon appeared as a guest on the “Business of Motorsports” podcast, hosted by Kelley Earnhardt Miller, daughter to Dale Earnhardt and older sister of Dale Earnhardt Jr., and recalled asking Earnhardt for advice.

“I was close to a renewal of a contract after my rookie contract. I don’t remember if I just had heard him (Earnhardt) talking about licensing and merchandising, but I believe I brought up, ‘Hey, I’m probably going to be signing a new deal. What should I be focused on?’” Gordon said.

Despite being rivals on-track, Gordon said Earnhardt did not hesitate to offer advice as the seven-time Cup Series champion told him to ensure he controlled his likeness and rights.

“He didn’t skip a beat. ‘You know, likeness. You know, control your rights and if you can manage it, manage it.’ I was like, ‘Oh, OK,’” Gordon said.

Gordon joked that Earnhardt did not mention anything financially. The 55-year-old concluded it was because Earnhardt was making more money on his merchandise sales compared to his on-track earnings.

“He didn’t say anything about money because I think at that time he was making far more on the merchandise side than he was on the driving side, so that was where a lot of focus was. So, that’s what I did,” Gordon said.

When Gordon went back to car owner Rick Hendrick to negotiate his contract, the eventual 93-time Cup Series winner said Hendrick had no reason to object.

It turned out to be a major decision for Gordon’s career.

“I went back and made sure that was in my deal. Rick was like, ‘Oh, I don’t care about the merchandising business. I lost too much money in that, so you go right ahead.’ That was probably one of the best things that I ever did,” Gordon said.

Gordon recalls humorous advice from Earnhardt about getting a boat

There was another thing Gordon said Earnhardt talked him into doing.

Buying a boat.

Much like his advice for his contract negotiations, Gordon laughed about Earnhardt leaving out a key piece of what it meant to purchase a boat.

“He did talk me into buying a boat. … It was good for the same reasons why he told me I should buy a boat, which is you’re going to have the most fun you’ve ever had, the peace that you have and you’ve worked so hard. … but he forgot to tell me about the money part,” Gordon said.

Gordon and Earnhardt were two of NASCAR’s most prolific drivers. Earnhardt won 76 Cup Series races and a record-tying seven championships, while Gordon totaled 93 career Cup victories and four Cup titles.

Gordon’s 93 wins ranks third on NASCAR’s all-time wins list.