By the time Jimmie Johnson won his seventh NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2016, he and his wife, Chandra, had established homes in three of the country’s most desirable real estate markets.

There was a sprawling estate in North Carolina, a luxury apartment overlooking the Hudson River in Manhattan and a historic mountain retreat in Aspen, Colorado, previously owned by a Hollywood actress.

And the racing legend hasn’t limited his interests to personal residences. Johnson has also ventured into real estate development, adding another business interest to a career that includes 83 Cup Series victories and ownership in Legacy Motor Club.

From the Colorado property that once carried a six-figure monthly rental price to the Southern estate filled with museum-worthy artwork, here’s a closer look at Johnson’s multimillion-dollar real estate portfolio.

Jimmie Johnson’s Historic Aspen Home Was Listed for $120,000 a Month

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In 2015, Johnson purchased a home in Aspen’s prestigious West End neighborhood from actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.

Parts of the property date back to 1888, although an extensive renovation by architect Derek Skalko brought a decidedly contemporary feel to the historic residence.

The 4,756-square-foot home features five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, soaring ceilings, a floating glass staircase and an outdoor entertaining area complete with a fireplace.

The property made headlines in July 2024 when Johnson offered it for rent at $100,000 a month, according to Realtor.com. By October, the asking price had climbed to $120,000.

At that rate, a full year of rent would amount to $1.44 million.

The Colorado mountains have long held a special place in the Johnson family’s life. In 2017, while still competing full time for Hendrick Motorsports, Johnson revealed that his family had begun spending winters in Aspen.

“It’s great for me and my family,” Johnson told reporters at the time.

Inside Jimmie Johnson’s Sprawling North Carolina Estate

Johnson hadn’t yet won his first Cup Series championship when he and Chandra reportedly purchased their Charlotte property for $1.7 million in 2005.

Located in the city’s affluent Foxcroft neighborhood, the estate reportedly spans more than 10,000 square feet and features four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a swimming pool and a separate guesthouse.

The couple enlisted architect Perry Poole and interior designer Barrie Benson to give the property a more personal identity.

Chandra, who opened Charlotte’s SOCO Gallery in 2015, brought her expertise in contemporary art to the renovation.

Among the home’s more sentimental possessions is a bronze sculpture by artist Joel Shapiro, which Johnson tracked down through a New York gallery as a gift for the couple’s eighth wedding anniversary.

Johnson’s favorite room, meanwhile, has deep red lacquered walls and a collection of vinyl records inherited from his father-in-law. It’s where the NASCAR champion makes cocktails and listens to music with his family.

Inside the Johnson Family’s Luxury New York City Apartment

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Before she married Johnson in 2004, Chandra was working as a model in New York City.

The couple established a residence in Manhattan’s West Village in 2009 before moving into a larger apartment in the same building in 2013.

Their New York home was subsequently featured in Architectural Digest in 2017.

Designed by Shawn Henderson, the apartment featured Hudson River views, vintage designer furniture and an impressive collection of contemporary art, including pieces by Sol LeWitt and Donald Judd.

Despite the expensive furnishings, the Johnsons’ daughters, Genevieve and Lydia, were known to race toy cars around the living room.

Jimmie Johnson Has Also Ventured Into Real Estate Development

Johnson’s interests in real estate extend beyond the homes he and his family have enjoyed over the years.

His business ventures include involvement with Landon Development, which specializes in ultra-luxury residential properties in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as commercial and mixed-use real estate projects.

For a driver who spent nearly two decades collecting trophies behind the wheel of the No. 48 Chevrolet, real estate has become another avenue for building wealth beyond NASCAR.