Jimmie Johnson Shares Mixed Opinions of Carson Hocevar

Jimmie Johnson has mixed opinions when it comes to NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar. Amid growing backlash from drivers regarding Hocevar’s aggressive driving style, the seven-time Cup Series champion weighed in on “The Hurricane.”

Hocevar previously drove for Johnson’s co-owned team, Legacy Motor Club, on a part-time basis in 2023. The 23-year-old moved to Spire Motorsports full-time ahead of the 2024 season and is currently in his third season piloting the No. 77 Chevrolet.

While Hocevar’s popularity has been on the rise, he has made few friends on the racetrack with his aggressiveness.

Johnson’s mixed feelings on Hocevar

On Friday night, Johnson took to X to share his perspective on Hocevar’s polarizing rise to NASCAR stardom.

The former driver of the No. 48 was up front in saying he believes Hocevar’s personality is something NASCAR needs. However, the 83-time Cup Series winner has had an interesting experience with the Michigan native.

While Hocevar drove for Johnson’s Cup team back in 2023, he has heard little from him since. In addition, the 50-year-old has been displeased by Hocevar’s aggressive nature on-track, citing times he has wrecked his LMC cars.

“My opinion: [Carson Hocevar] is one of many personalities our sport needs. Now I should state a few things… 1. He drove for us and has only spoken to once in 2ish years since. 2. I’m frustrated with his mistakes wrecking our cars,” Johnson said.

Although Johnson has his gripes about Hocevar, he cannot deny what the young driver has done in terms of his popularity.

Johnson became one of NASCAR’s most accomplished drivers over his 19-year career. Piloting the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Johnson captured a record-tying seven Cup championships and 83 career Cup wins.

Perhaps Johnson’s most impressive feat was winning an unprecedented five straight Cup championships from 2006-2010. Despite all his success, Johnson said he never managed to win over NASCAR’s “core” fans.

Johnson noted Hocevar has done just that and his merchandise sales speak for itself.

“3. I by no means won over the core @nascar fan base. And 4. Merch sales don’t lie,” Johnson said.

In a press release from NASCAR, it was revealed that Hocevar is the No. 1 merch seller in the sport. It is a major contrast from last year at this time when Hocevar ranked 32nd among drivers in merch sales.

Hocevar faces Cup Series slump prior to the Chase

Amid all the outside noise, Hocevar will compete in the Chase for the first time in his Cup Series career. On the way there, however, this year’s Talladega winner has fallen into a slump prior to the Chase.

In the last three races, Hocevar has failed to finish higher than 19th with two finishes of 30th or worse. At Iowa three races ago, the No. 77 Chevrolet was plagued by mechanical issues, leaving Hocevar with a 31st-place finish.

In the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway the following week, Hocevar suffered his first DNF of the season after another mechanical problem. He wound up finishing 37th.

Last Sunday at New Hampshire, Hocevar spun out twice and went as far as two laps behind. Miraculously, Hocevar managed to recover to finish 19th.

Entering Iowa, Hocevar ranked fifth in the Cup Series points standings. With one race to go in the regular season, the Spire Motorsports star finds himself 11th. Still, Hocevar clinched a spot in the Chase last Sunday at New Hampshire.