Joe Gibbs Racing Seeks $150 Million From Spire Motorsports Ahead of Trial

Joe Gibbs Racing is seeking $150 million in damages in its lawsuit against Spire Motorsports and the team’s chief motorsports officer, Chris Gabehart. The latest development in the ongoing legal battle came to light in documents filed on Tuesday night.

Earlier this year, JGR sued Spire and Gabehart. The organization claims that Gabehart, a former crew chief for JGR driver Denny Hamlin and a competition director, stole confidential information from the organization on his way to Spire ahead of the 2026 season.

The trial between the two NASCAR Cup Series teams is scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 1. However, the trial date might be up in the air due to the recent document production and reports needed.

Details Regarding JGR seeking $150 Million in Damages

FOX motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass brought to light the recent documents filed in the ongoing legal battle. In a brief by Spire, the organization revealed how much JGR are seeking in damages for the claims made against them.

“In filings tonight over whether, with all the recent document production and reports needed, the case can remain on a schedule for Feb. 1 trial, a Spire Motorsports brief states ‘JGR seeks nearly $150 million in damages’ in its lawsuit against Spire and Gabehart,” Pockrass wrote via X.

Pockrass added that Spire stated that JGR’s damage experts predicted damages are at just over $47 million. However, when punitive damages are added up, it comes out to $150 million.

“In its filing, Spire states that ‘JGR’s damages expert opines that JGR’s damages are $47.4 million’ as far as the worth of the trade secrets. (my guess is when adding punitive damages, get to closer to the $150 million total),” Pockrass wrote via X.

Jeff Gluck, motorsports writer for The Athletic, was taken aback by the amount JGR is seeking in the brief by Spire, writing via X:

“Sorry, HOW much???”

Recent Court Developments in JGR, Spire Battle

In the latest court battle between the two NASCAR Cup Series teams last week, JGR’s side argued that there should be a contempt hearing. Reported by Pockrass, JGR argued that Gabehart has been performing similar duties at Spire.

“JGR argued that Gabehart went to enough meetings and used analysis processes he used at JGR that show there should be a contempt hearing because that was within general scope of JGR duties that he can’t perform at Spire. JGR argues what he did was substantive and repeatable,” Pockrass said via X.

In turn, the Spire side argued that JGR did not meet the burden of proof that Gabehart violated a court order, thus there is not enough evidence to have a contempt hearing.

“Spire and Gabehart argue that JGR did not meet the burden of having clear evidence to have a hearing on whether Gabehart violated court order. That JGR gave the ‘greatest hits’ of discovery and that his input was like trying to decide what golf club to use on the course,” via Pockrass on X.

Despite the day-long, back-and-forth arguments in the courtroom last week, the judge did not make a ruling on the matter.