Joe Gibbs Racing Pulls Plug on NASCAR Development Program After 2026 Season

One of NASCAR’s most successful pipelines for developing young drivers is coming to an end.

Joe Gibbs Racing will shut down its ARCA Menards Series program following its final scheduled appearance of 2026, bringing an end to a program that has routinely put some of the sport’s most promising prospects in race-winning equipment.

The decision is not simply about leaving ARCA. JGR plans to redirect resources toward its NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series operation, making the move part of a larger shift in priorities as the organization looks toward 2027.

And it comes despite JGR continuing to win at an extraordinary rate at the ARCA level.

JGR had already won six of the first 12 national ARCA races this season by mid-July. Max Reaves has continued adding to that total, including a wire-to-wire victory at Salem Speedway in September that gave him his fourth national ARCA win of 2026.

Now, the program responsible for those results is nearing the end of the road.

Joe Gibbs Racing Redirecting Resources Away From ARCA

The decision represents a significant change to JGR’s driver-development structure.

For years, the organization’s No. 18 ARCA entry has provided a bridge for young drivers working their way toward NASCAR’s national series. William Sawalich is one recent example. He competed extensively for JGR in ARCA in 2023 and 2024, winning two ARCA Menards Series East championships and 20 races before moving into the organization’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series program. JGR has already re-signed Sawalich to continue driving the No. 18 Toyota in that series in 2027.

The remarkable part of JGR’s decision is that the ARCA program isn’t disappearing because it stopped producing results.

Quite the opposite.

Reaves has been another example of how potent the organization’s development machinery remains. After winning six times across the ARCA platform during his rookie season in 2025, the 16-year-old entered 2026 scheduled for 18 races in JGR’s No. 18 Toyota.

He has continued winning this season, including national victories at Berlin and Salem. At Salem, Reaves started from the pole and led all 212 laps.

But JGR has determined its resources are better directed elsewhere as the organization prepares for next season.

That leaves another question hanging over the decision: What happens to Reaves?

What the Decision Means for Max Reaves

Reaves’ development deal with JGR is effectively on pause with the organization stepping away from ARCA competition.

That does not necessarily mean the relationship is over. JGR executive vice president Steve DeSouza indicated the organization remains high on Reaves and intends to help the Reaves family evaluate what comes next.

For a driver who does not turn 17 until January, there is still plenty of runway.

There should also be no shortage of interest.

Reaves has already established himself as one of the brightest young prospects in stock-car racing. His 2025 season produced six victories in just 10 starts for JGR across the ARCA platform, and he has followed it with another productive season in 2026.

The larger takeaway, however, stretches beyond one driver.

JGR’s ARCA program has been a recognizable rung on the organization’s development ladder. Soon, that rung will no longer exist.

The organization isn’t abandoning driver development or its NASCAR operations. Instead, it is reallocating resources higher up the ladder, with its O’Reilly Auto Parts Series teams becoming a greater priority.

For an ARCA operation that has spent much of 2026 doing what it has done for years, developing young drivers and winning races, that’s a striking way for the chapter to close.