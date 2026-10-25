NASCAR Talladega Crash Video: Watch Multiple Angles of Scary Joey Logano Wreck

Joey Logano climbed out of his upside-down No. 22 Ford at Talladega after a frightening crash at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday, and the whole brutal wreck was caught on video. The moment that the crash happened can be viewed from multiple angles below, with a fans-view angle at the bottom of this article.

Four-time NASCAR Cup champion Jeff Gordon, who was serving as a commentator for the NBC Sports broadcast, said after the race, “I think I’m like everybody in this room and at Talladega today, just in shock of how this race played out today,” as quoted by reporter Kelly Crandall.

With only Martinsville and Homestead-Miami left, Logano needed a big finish to stay in the Chase championship hunt. But afterward, Logano said simply he was “happy to be alive.” The video below from NASCAR with multiple angles shows why.

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Joey Logano’s Talladega Crash History

This was not Logano’s first flip at the track. Contact involving Denny Hamlin and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. launched him airborne late in Stage 1 of the 2021 GEICO 500, according to CBS Sports. He walked away, finished 39th and called for safety improvements.

The Big One caught him again in April. He finished 39th after 114 laps in a 26-car pileup, then complained that the Next Gen car forces drivers to choose between saving fuel and wrecking, according to Autoweek.

Logano entered Sunday with 42 starts at Talladega, five wins, 14 top-fives and an 18.2 average finish, according to NASCAR data. He also got caught in the 2024 YellaWood 500 wreck and in last-lap Xfinity Series crashes in earlier years.

That record cuts both ways. Logano has won there five times, yet the track keeps finding ways to wreck him.

Logano arrived sixth in the Chase standings on Sunday, 44 points behind Kyle Larson, according to Auto Action.

The crash ended Logano’s bid for the win, the kind of result his title push demanded. Final standings were not official at publication.

Below is a video of Logano’s 2021 Talladega crash, which also caused his car to flip.

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Joey Logano Title Hopes, Kyle Larson Talladega Finish

Larson, who avoided both wrecks at Talladega Sunday, won the race and effectively sealed his second straight Cup championship, according to NASCAR.com.

Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford flipped onto its roof in a multicar pileup on Lap 183 of Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, and NASCAR displayed the red flag. Riley Herbst also hit the wall hard.

Logano had been a threat all afternoon. He won Stage 2 by 0.012 seconds over Kyle Larson, according to Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass.

Logano and Herbst both left the infield care center after evaluation, according to NASCAR’s post on X. Logano had already climbed from the car under his own power and waved to fans, according to Fox Sports‘ Bob Pockrass.

He said the moment felt like a “Talladega Nights” scene and called himself “just happy to be alive” after some “vicious hits,” as quoted by reporter Taylor Kitchen.

He credited the safety crew for righting the car quickly and praised the current car’s roll cage, which held up far better than in his 2021 Talladega flip, when it crushed down on his head.

No serious injuries were reported among the drivers involved in the immediate updates, and every driver in the wreck exited his car.

Martinsville Speedway is next. Larson, the defending Cup champion, entered the final stage holding the points lead, while Logano heads into the Chase’s last two races needing a major bounce-back. Below is another angle on Sunday’s scary wreck