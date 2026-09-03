John Hunter Nemechek Breaks Silence on Legacy News

NASCAR’s Silly Season is showing no signs of slowing down.

Earlier this week, Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club announced that John Hunter Nemechek would not return to the organization for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Now, Nemechek is speaking out about the decision.

The No. 42 driver released a statement reflecting on his three seasons with Legacy, making clear that while he appreciates the opportunity he was given, leaving the organization was not his choice.

“I am incredibly grateful to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB for the past three years,” Nemechek wrote. “While I am obviously disappointed with their decision, I am as motivated as ever.

“It has been such an honor to represent Toyota, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and all of their sponsors.

“I can’t wait to continue this journey, as I know my best days are ahead.”

https://twitter.com/JHNemechek/status/2095279584992284714/photo/1

What Happened at Legacy Motor Club?

Nemechek returned to full-time Cup Series competition with Legacy Motor Club in 2024, taking over the No. 42 Toyota as the organization began a new chapter with Toyota Racing Development.

His future with the team, however, will end following the 2026 season.

Legacy Motor Club confirmed this week that Nemechek will not return to the No. 42 for 2027, immediately adding another major name to NASCAR’s evolving driver market.

Nemechek acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his future in his statement while thanking those who have supported him.

“This is a tough sport, and I am so thankful for the love and support from Tyler Gibbs, Jack Irving, everyone at Pye Barker, my JHN Autosports team, and so many others that have kept me lifted up through good times and bad,” Nemechek wrote.

His final line made clear where his attention will turn next.

“For now, I’m going to hug my family, focus on putting together 10 great races to finish the year, and figuring out what comes next.”

What’s Next for John Hunter Nemechek?

That is now one of the bigger unanswered questions of NASCAR’s Silly Season.

Nemechek’s statement did not reveal where he could race in 2027, and his acknowledgement that he is “figuring out what comes next” suggests his future remains unsettled.

The 29-year-old has taken an unconventional path through NASCAR before.

After initially reaching the Cup Series with Front Row Motorsports in 2020, Nemechek made the unusual decision to step back down the NASCAR ladder. He rebuilt his career with multiple successful seasons in the Truck Series and Xfinity Series before earning another full-time Cup opportunity with Legacy.

Now, he’ll once again be searching for his next move.

Before that happens, Nemechek still has 10 races remaining with the organization he has called home since 2024. And despite his disappointment over Legacy’s decision, his message entering that final stretch was unmistakable.

He isn’t treating this as the end of his NASCAR story.

“My best days are ahead.”