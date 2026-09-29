John Hunter Nemechek to RFK Racing? NASCAR Insider Weighs In

John Hunter Nemechek’s name has been tossed around as a possible new driver of the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford in 2027.

The rumors began to swirl on the heels of the shocking announcement that Brad Keselowski and RFK are parting ways at the conclusion of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Keselowski co-owns the organization with Jack Roush and has done so since 2022.

Questions have been raised about not only Keselowski’s future but the status of RFK Racing and the No. 6 car. With rumors running wild, FOX NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass weighed in.

NASCAR Insider on John Hunter Nemechek, RFK Racing

Following the stunning news of Keselowski’s RFK Racing departure, Pockrass shared that the team intends to continue fielding three full-time cars in 2027.

Keselowski currently drives the No. 6 Ford, while Chris Buescher fields the No. 17 car and Ryan Preece pilots the No. 60 Ford.

RFK statement says the future of the No. 6 car is TBD but they are committed to being a three-car team and continue to seek a charter. It says the organization will remain operated by Fenway Sports Group and Roush Enterprises,” Pockrass wrote via X.

An X user asked Pockrass about the potential changes in car numbers for 2027. The reporter believes RFK Racing could shake things up on that end with the possibility of Preece moving from the No. 60 to No. 6.

Regarding a third driver for the team, Pockrass speculated that John Hunter Nemechek could fill the car in 2027. However, because the news is still fresh, Pockrass said everything is still up in the air.

Potentially RFK could move some numbers around if they want to keep the No. 6 (would think Preece could drive that car number). … As far as third driver, Nemechek is available if they want someone with recent Cup experience. Still TBD as this is a recent development,” Pockrass wrote.

John Hunter Nemechek currently drives the No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota but will not return to the team in 2027. Earlier this month, it was announced that Josh Berry will take over the No. 42 Toyota beginning in 2027.

Berry is leaving Wood Brothers Racing at the conclusion of the 2026 season. It was announced earlier this year that Jesse Love will level up from the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series to drive the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford.

Brad Keselowski’s Statement After Shocking Career Move

The massive news regarding Keselowski’s exit from RFK Racing was brought to light on Tuesday morning. In a statement from the driver of the No. 6, Keselowski expressed his appreciation for the organization he helped build.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished at RFK over the past five years and grateful for the people I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside, including at Roush Enterprises and Fenway Sports Group.”

“Many great people have poured a tremendous amount into the competitive and technical transformation of this team, and I’ll always value the relationships we’ve built, everything we’ve experienced together, and what I learned as a co-owner and as the head of competition.”

Keselowski, who is in his 17th full-time season of NASCAR Cup Series competition, said his career is far from finished.

“I’m nowhere near ready to be done as a driver. I still have a lot I want to accomplish in this sport, and I’m looking forward to what comes next.”

“I’m thankful for everyone who has been a part of this journey and for the fans who continue to support me. I look forward to sharing future plans when the time is right.”

Keselowski is in his fifth season behind the wheel of the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford. He has one win with the team, which came at Darlington in May 2024.