Authorities Release New Statement on John Wes Townley Shooting

Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley died Saturday, October 2, after a fatal shooting in Georgia. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department launched an investigation and has since released the initial findings, saying that the shooting occurred during an altercation involving a hatchet.

“On October 2, 2021, at approximately 8:44 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a shooting at a residence in the 200 block of Morton Avenue,” the statement said, per FOX Sports Bob Pockrass. “Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old female and a 31-year-old male, both of whom had been shot. The initial investigation indicates that John Townley, 31, arrived at the Morton Avenue address that was occupied by Laura Townley, 30, and Zachary Anderson, 32, of Dunwoody, GA.

“Shortly after Mr. Townley arrived at the residence, there was an altercation between Mr. Townley and Mr. Anderson involving a hatchet. At some point during the altercation, Mr. Anderson fired several shots from his firearm. As a result, Ms. Townley and Mr. Townley were struck. Both were transported to a local hospital. John Townley died as a result of his injuries. Laura Townley sustained serious injuries and is expected to survive.”

The Field Case Report Provided More Details About the Altercation

Associated Press reporter Jenna Fryer obtained a copy of the field case report from the incident, which provided more information about the shooting. The field case report noted that Laura sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen during the incident. Townley sustained a gunshot wound to the chest resulting in his death.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that Mr. Townley had arrived at this location and attacked Mr. Anderson and Ms. Townley with a hatchet,” the field case report stated. “The Townley’s divorce had been finalized this week. Mr. Anderson fired several shots from his gun which struck Mr. Townley and accidentally struck Ms. Townley.”

According to the statement issued on Monday, October 4, by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the investigation remains ongoing. The police have asked that anyone with information about the altercation contact Detective Black at 762-400-7058 or scott.black@accgov.com.

Townley & Laura Originally Married in 2018

The former NASCAR driver walked away from stock car racing at the end of the 2016 season. He walked away from a career in both the Xfinity and Truck Series while Athenian Motorsports shut down. Townley made the decision to focus on his college courses. He also got engaged to Laura Bird, the other victim in the shooting.

According to Classic City News, court records show that the couple married in October 2018. However, Townley filed for divorce on February 3, 2021, on the grounds he and his wife were “living in separation and their marriage was irretrievably broken.”

CBS Sports reported that Townley’s driver’s license still listed the Morton Avenue address. However, the outlet reported that he had been living with his parents in Oconee County. The police have not charged Anderson amid the investigation into the shooting.

The Georgia native primarily competed in the Truck Series, running 110 races from 2008 until 2016, winning one race at Texas Motor Speedway, and posting a total of five top-five finishes. He made another 76 starts in the Xfinity Series.

