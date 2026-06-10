Driver Confirms He Won’t Return to His NASCAR Ride Next Season

NASCAR’s 2027 silly season officially has its first major domino.

On Wednesday, June 10, veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass reported on X that Josh Berry confirmed he will not return to the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford next season. The news immediately sparked speculation across the garage about Berry’s future and who could take over one of NASCAR’s most historic rides.

While driver movement rumors have swirled for months, Berry’s confirmation marks one of the first significant changes publicly acknowledged for the 2027 Cup Series season.

Berry joined Wood Brothers Racing ahead of the 2026 season after previously competing for Stewart-Haas Racing. Driving the iconic No. 21 Ford, he delivered one of the team’s biggest moments in recent years with a 2025 victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, earning Wood Brothers Racing its first Cup Series win since 2017.

However, Wednesday’s confirmation makes it clear that partnership will come to an end after this season.

Josh Berry Confirms Departure From Wood Brothers Racing

The timing of the announcement comes as NASCAR’s driver market continues to take shape following several major changes over the past year.

Berry did not publicly reveal where he plans to race in 2027, leaving plenty of questions unanswered. His future destination immediately became a major topic of conversation among fans, many of whom wondered whether another top-tier Cup Series opportunity could emerge.

Others turned their attention to Wood Brothers Racing and who might eventually replace Berry behind the wheel of the No. 21 Ford.

The Wood Brothers remain one of NASCAR’s most recognizable organizations, with a history dating back more than seven decades. Although the team operates in close alliance with Team Penske, the No. 21 seat remains one of the most coveted rides in the Ford camp.

Fans Immediately Speculate About What Comes Next

As news of Berry’s departure spread Wednesday, fans quickly began sharing theories about both his future and Wood Brothers Racing’s next move.

Some supporters expressed surprise that the partnership would end after Berry helped return the No. 21 car to Victory Lane. Others questioned whether the change could signal a larger shakeup among Ford-backed organizations.

Speculation ranged from potential Team Penske lineup adjustments to the possibility of younger drivers moving into the Wood Brothers seat. Several fans also suggested Berry could ultimately benefit from a fresh opportunity elsewhere in the Cup Series garage.

For now, neither Berry nor Wood Brothers Racing has announced who will drive the No. 21 Ford next season.

That leaves one of NASCAR’s most recognizable seats officially open and gives fans their first major storyline to follow as the 2027 silly season begins to take shape.

With months still remaining before the start of next season, Wednesday’s announcement is unlikely to be the last significant move on the driver market. But it may ultimately be remembered as the moment the first major domino fell.