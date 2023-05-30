Justin Haley Sets NASCAR Record During Marathon Day

Kaulig Racing’s Justin Haley has set a NASCAR record that may not ever be matched. He completed the most miles in a single day by one driver while competing in two different events.

Haley headed to Charlotte Motor Speedway with an opportunity to complete 900 total miles. 600 were possible in the Coca-Cola 600 Cup Series race while 300 were possible in the Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race.

Haley was able to complete all 600 miles during the Crown Jewel race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. However, he fell 1.5 miles shy of the required 300 in the Xfinity Series race due to a late pit stop that dropped him behind the leaders.

The situation unfolded at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Heavy rainfall at the Concord track on Saturday, May 27 pushed the Xfinity Series race to Monday, May 29. The rain then pushed the Coca-Cola 600 from Sunday, May 28, to May 29.

Haley first suited up for the Xfinity Series race, which was set to begin at 11 a.m. local. However, rainfall forced NASCAR to bring out the red flag after the first stage. The sanctioning body then pushed the end of the Xfinity race to later in the evening so that the Coca-Cola 600 could air on FOX in the middle of the day.

Haley Took Over for Another Driver

One of the more fascinating pieces of information about this record is that Haley was not on the initial entry list for the Xfinity Series race. Kyle Busch was actually supposed to drive the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro as part of his limited schedule.

The situation changed after NASCAR postponed the Coca-Cola 600 to May 29. Busch decided to pull out of the Xfinity Series race so that he could put all of his focus on one of NASCAR’s Crown Jewels.

Kaulig Racing responded by turning to Haley, who had previously made Xfinity Series starts at Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway The Indiana native made his first start at an intermediate oval since the 2021 season, and he finished 12th overall and one lap down after making a late pit stop for fuel.

“I definitely wish I could have been better at the end of the day,” Haley said after the Xfinity Series race. “It’s a tough transition after 600 miles in the Cup car. I didn’t quite fit in the seat, so I felt like I was sliding around quite a bit. I think that was my biggest issue. Physically, I feel fine – I just wish we had a better outcome.”

Another Driver Nearly Matched Haley’s Mark

Haley was not the only driver that pulled double duty during NASCAR’s home weekend. Ty Gibbs also did so while driving the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota GR Supra in the Xfinity Series and the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry in the Cup Series.

Gibbs nearly matched the mark set by Haley during the marathon day that started at 11 a.m. local time and ended more than 12 hours later. He was fifth overall and on the lead lap at the end of the Xfinity Series race, but he was two laps down at the end of the Cup Series race after being involved in a late incident.

Gibbs ended the day having completed 897 total miles at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He was three shy of the 900 possible between the two races, and he was only 1.5 miles behind Haley’s record.