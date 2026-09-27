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Who Won the NASCAR Truck Race at Kansas? Full Results After Weather Ends Race

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KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - SEPTEMBER 26: Kaden Honeycutt, driver of the #11 Safelite Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race to Stop Suicide 200 at Kansas Speedway on September 26, 2026 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Kaden Honeycutt had to wait hours to finish the job at Kansas Speedway.

After a lengthy rain delay threatened to end Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race early, NASCAR eventually got the track dry and sent the field back out to complete the Race to Stop Suicide 200.

Honeycutt made the wait worthwhile.

The driver of the No. 11 Toyota dominated at Kansas, leading 111 of 134 laps and taking the checkered flag after the race resumed. Christian Eckes finished second, 1.358 seconds behind Honeycutt, while Brent Crews crossed the line third.

Daniel Hemric and Ben Rhodes completed the top five.

The victory capped a marathon afternoon at Kansas that looked for a long stretch as though it might end without another lap being completed. Instead, the trucks returned to the track and Honeycutt picked up exactly where he had left off earlier in the day.

Honeycutt Dominates NASCAR Truck Race at Kansas

Honeycutt wasted little time establishing himself as the driver to beat.

Starting fifth after Friday’s practice and qualifying sessions were canceled because of weather, Honeycutt went three-wide for the lead on the opening lap and quickly took control of the race. He went on to sweep Stage 1 and Stage 2. 

The complexion of the race changed at the end of Stage 2.

Honeycutt came to pit road while Grant Enfinger stayed out, putting Enfinger at the front when rain brought the race to a halt after 69 laps. At that point, Enfinger was scored first, followed by Rhodes and Honeycutt. 

With the race already beyond halfway, NASCAR could have declared it official if conditions did not improve.

Instead, after the lengthy delay, drivers climbed back into their trucks and NASCAR resumed the race.

Honeycutt ultimately reclaimed the lead and left little doubt about who had the strongest truck. He finished the 134-lap race with 111 laps led, according to NASCAR’s final leaderboard.

Behind Honeycutt, Eckes secured the runner-up finish, while Crews climbed eight positions from his starting spot to finish third. Hemric finished fourth and Rhodes fifth.

Chandler Smith finished sixth, followed by Nick Leitz, Tanner Gray, Jake Garcia and Corey LaJoie to complete the top 10.

The race featured seven cautions for 47 laps and nine lead changes.

Full NASCAR Truck Series Results From Kansas

Here are the complete results from Saturday’s Race to Stop Suicide 200 at Kansas Speedway:

  1. Kaden Honeycutt
  2. Christian Eckes
  3. Brent Crews
  4. Daniel Hemric
  5. Ben Rhodes
  6. Chandler Smith
  7. Nick Leitz
  8. Tanner Gray
  9. Jake Garcia
  10. Corey LaJoie
  11. Justin Haley
  12. Cole Butcher
  13. Giovanni Ruggiero
  14. Brenden Queen
  15. Daniel Dye
  16. Conor Daly
  17. Brennan Poole
  18. Mini Tyrrell
  19. Layne Riggs
  20. Spencer Boyd
  21. Stewart Friesen
  22. Parker Eatmon
  23. Clayton Green
  24. Andres Perez de Lara
  25. Tyler Ankrum
  26. Toni Breidinger
  27. Stephen Mallozzi
  28. Nicholas Sanchez
  29. Ty Majeski
  30. Leland Honeyman
  31. Grant Enfinger
  32. Connor Hall
  33. Josh Reaume
  34. Landen Lewis
  35. Caleb Costner
  36. Kris Wright

Saturday’s race was the second event of the seven-race NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Chase. The weekend had already been disrupted by weather before the green flag, with Truck Series practice and qualifying canceled and the starting lineup set by NASCAR’s rule book. 

Honeycutt’s performance turned what could have been a weather-shortened afternoon into a statement victory. After controlling the first portion of the race, sitting through the extended stoppage and then returning to the track, he finished the day by taking the checkered flag himself.

Maggie MacKenzie Maggie MacKenzie covers NASCAR for Heavy.com. She previously worked for NASCAR.com, where she reported, wrote, and edited race-weekend coverage and traveled to key events throughout the season. She has more than ten years of experience in sports media and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. More about Maggie MacKenzie

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Who Won the NASCAR Truck Race at Kansas? Full Results After Weather Ends Race

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