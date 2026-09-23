NASCAR Kansas Weekend Schedule: Full TV, Practice, Qualifying and Race Times

The NASCAR postseason rolls into Kansas Speedway this weekend, and there is no shortage of racing on the schedule.

The three-day weekend begins Friday, Sept. 25, with ARCA Menards Series action and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice and qualifying. The Cup Series takes over Saturday morning for its only practice session and qualifying before the Truck Series races later that afternoon.

Then everything builds toward Sunday’s main event: the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

For fans trying to keep track of when cars will be on track, where to watch and when the Cup Series race actually starts, here is the complete NASCAR Kansas weekend schedule.

NASCAR Schedule for Friday, Sept. 25 at Kansas Speedway

Friday’s schedule gets underway with the ARCA Menards Series before the Craftsman Truck Series hits the track later in the afternoon.

3 p.m. ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

3:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR Press Pass

4 p.m. ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

4:45 p.m. ET: NASCAR Press Pass

5 p.m. ET: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice, FS2

6:05 p.m. ET: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying, FS2

Post-Truck qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

8 p.m. ET: ARCA Menards Series Menards 150, FS1, MRN and SiriusXM

Post-ARCA race: NASCAR Press Pass

That makes Friday a particularly busy opening day at Kansas, with ARCA practice, qualifying and its 150-mile race all taking place before the night is over.

NASCAR Schedule for Saturday, Sept. 26 at Kansas Speedway

Saturday morning belongs to the Cup Series.

Drivers will get their first on-track look at Kansas Speedway at 10 a.m. ET before qualifying begins just over an hour later. The Craftsman Truck Series then takes center stage for its race at 1 p.m. ET.

9:15 a.m. ET: NASCAR Press Pass

10 a.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice, truTV, HBO Max, MRN and SiriusXM

11:10 a.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, truTV, HBO Max, MRN and SiriusXM

Post-Cup qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

1 p.m. ET: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race to Stop Suicide 200, FS1, FOX One and SiriusXM

Post-Truck race: NASCAR Press Pass

Cup qualifying will set the starting lineup for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400, making Saturday morning one of the most important sessions of the weekend.

NASCAR Schedule for Sunday, Sept. 27 at Kansas Speedway

Sunday is all about the Cup Series.

After a noon press availability, the field will line up for the Hollywood Casino 400, with the green-flag event scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Noon ET: NASCAR Press Pass

3 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400, USA Network, HBO Max, MRN and SiriusXM

Post-Cup race: NASCAR Press Pass

The Hollywood Casino 400 is the only race on Sunday’s NASCAR schedule at Kansas Speedway.

For viewers watching on television, USA Network carries the Cup race beginning at 3 p.m. ET. Radio coverage is available through MRN and SiriusXM.

With Cup practice and qualifying Saturday morning followed by the race Sunday afternoon, fans will have multiple chances to see the postseason field on track before another pivotal weekend comes to a close.