Multi-Car Wreck Erupts on Kansas Restart, Collects Bubba Wallace, Carson Hocevar

A multi-car crash erupted moments after a restart at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, collecting Bubba Wallace and Carson Hocevar in a five-car incident during Stage 2.

The wreck also involved Josh Berry, Erik Jones and Chandler Smith.

The incident unfolded immediately after the field went back green with 44 laps remaining in Stage 2. More details quickly emerged about what sparked the chain reaction.

James Small, Chase Briscoe’s crew chief, told Briscoe over the radio that Brad Keselowski got into Hocevar on the restart and knocked the No. 77 Chevrolet loose. Hocevar then went up the track and into Wallace as the incident unfolded behind them.

Hocevar quickly indicated over the radio that his Chevrolet had sustained significant damage.

“I’m probably destroyed. Cool. Right front flat for sure,” Hocevar said.

Wreck Hits Bubba Wallace, Carson Hocevar During Stage 2

The crash came at a consequential point in the race, particularly for Wallace.

Wallace was running ninth immediately before the restart, while Hocevar was 12th. Every remaining Chase driver occupied a position inside the top 13 at the time.

The contact between Keselowski and Hocevar changed that in a matter of seconds. After Hocevar was knocked loose and moved up the track into Wallace, Berry, Jones and Smith were also caught in the ensuing crash.

NASCAR brought out the caution as the damaged cars made their way back toward pit road and teams began assessing the extent of the damage.

For Wallace, the incident threatened to turn what had been a top-10 run into a significant setback. Hocevar, meanwhile, immediately knew from behind the wheel that his No. 77 had taken a substantial hit.

NASCAR brought out the caution as the damaged cars made their way back toward pit road and teams assessed the extent of the damage.

Despite the five-car incident, all drivers involved were able to continue when the field returned to green.