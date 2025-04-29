NASCAR’s Katherine Legge Breaks Silence on Online Abuse

While NASCAR is primarily a male-dominated sport, there have been instances throughout the sport’s history where women have qualified for and participated in races. The latest woman to do so is Katherine Legge, but since entering NASCAR back in March, Legge has faced an overwhelming amount of online abuse, which she recently spoke out about.

Legge has enjoyed a lengthy auto racing career, which dates all the way back to 2000. While she previously competed in several NASCAR events, Legge qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time this year, which quickly drew backlash from fans. And according to Legge, a big group of NASCAR fans have taken aim at her, resulting in a slew of abusive messages being sent her way.

Katherine Legge Addresses Online Abuse Since NASCAR Arrival

Play

Legge’s first two NASCAR races of the year have not been particularly great, as they both resulted in DNFs (Did Not Finish). With fans already clamoring about Legge’s inclusion before she even participated in a race, her early struggles have resulted in quite an uproar, and it’s become clear after listening to Legge’s comments that many of these fans are crossing a line.

“Online bullying is getting more toxic, and I think that somebody needs to call it out,” Legge said in an interview with CNN. “It’s shocking to read some of the vile things that people write, there just seems to be this whole online movement where people think that it’s OK to say these things that they would never have the courage to say to people in real life; or absolutely shouldn’t.”

Being a woman in NASCAR, Legge was aware that the reception for inclusion could be icy, but other women, such as Danica Patrick, ended up becoming fan favorites. Legge believes that in the social media era of sports, fans are more comfortable saying whatever they want because they have the ability to hide behind a screen, especially when it comes to commenting on women in sports.

“I think it’s more prevalent with women in sports, especially with women in male dominated sports, because we stick out more, you know? There is the opinion that we are a gimmick, or we shouldn’t be there because we’re DEI hires and we haven’t earned our spot,” Legge told CNN.

Katherine Legge not Letting Haters get to her Amid NASCAR Cup Series Debut

All the hate and abuse with Legge is certainly inexcusable, but she’s doing her best to not let it get to her. Legge is used to hearing negative things said about her, and while things have been taken to a different, far more extreme and inappropriate level as of late, she revealed that her “thick skin” is helping her ignore what people are saying.

“It’s just noise,” Legge explained. “I have a thick skin. It’s not worth my time or energy. I can honestly say it doesn’t phase me one way or the other, because they are people who I would not ask an opinion of. The people I respect, team members, my bosses, my partners, my family, my friends, and those who have been there and done it, are the voices that I listen to.”

Legge is slated to be back in action for the Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 3, as part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series.