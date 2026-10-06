Kevin Harvick’s Son Reportedly Lands New NASCAR Ride for 2027

Keelan Harvick’s rapid climb through the stock-car ranks could take another significant step in 2027.

The 13-year-old son of NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick is expected to compete part time for Nitro Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series next season, according to a new report.

Nothing has been officially announced by Harvick or Nitro Motorsports, making that distinction important. But if the reported plans come together, it would put the third-generation racer on another rung of NASCAR’s developmental ladder after spending the past two seasons building an increasingly impressive résumé in Late Models.

And Keelan hasn’t exactly been taking his time getting there.

Keelan Harvick Has Quickly Moved Up the Racing Ladder

Harvick made the transition into Pro Late Models in 2025 and promptly began winning.

He scored four victories in the zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model ranks and another two in CARS Tour West competition during his first full season in full-bodied stock cars. He then closed out 2025 by becoming the youngest winner of the Snowflake 125 at Five Flags Speedway.

The momentum carried directly into 2026. Harvick became the youngest winner of the Icebreaker at Florence Motor Speedway in February, then continued adding victories as his schedule expanded. He won a CARS Tour West Pro Late Model race at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March and followed it with another victory at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in May.

There has also been a major development away from the results sheet.

Toyota Racing Development announced a long-term agreement with Harvick in February, bringing him into the Toyota Racing family as he continues his development on pavement. Harvick has raced with Rackley W.A.R. and Kevin Harvick Inc. during the 2026 season, driving the No. 62 Toyota.

A move to Nitro Motorsports would keep Harvick within the Toyota pipeline while introducing him to the ARCA Menards Series.

Reported ARCA Move Would Mark Another Step for Kevin Harvick’s Son

Keelan has been around racing virtually his entire life, but his progression has become increasingly serious over the past two years.

He is a third-generation racer, following both his father and maternal grandfather John Paul Linville. Keelan began racing go-karts at age 7 in 2020 before working his way through Bandoleros, Legends and Late Models.

Now, ARCA reportedly awaits.

There are still important details that have not been made public, including which races Harvick could run, how many starts his part-time schedule would include and when an official announcement could come.

For now, the deal remains reported, not officially confirmed. But the direction is notable. Less than two years after beginning his first full season in Pro Late Models, Harvick could be preparing to make his ARCA Menards Series debut in 2027.