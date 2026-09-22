Brad Keselowski Parting Ways With NASCAR Cup Series Crew Chief

Brad Keselowski and RFK Racing are parting ways with crew chief Jeremy Bullins, effective immediately. Bullins was Keselowski’s crew chief from the beginning of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season and was previously atop the driver’s pit box at Team Penske.

Mike Skarbowski, an RFK Racing engineer, will serve as Keselowski’s interim crew chief. No announcement regarding the long-term future for Keselowski’s crew chief has been decided.

Details regarding Keselowski’s crew chief change

Jordan Bianchi, motorsports writer for The Athletic, was first to report the news of Keselowski’s crew chief change. Bianchi said the decision was amicable and that Bullins will take on a “similar” role with a different team.

“Hearing Jeremy Bullins, Brad Keselowski’s crew chief, and RFK Racing are amicably parting ways. Bullins is taking a similar opportunity with a different organization,” Bianchi wrote via X.

Shortly after the news broke, RFK Racing released a statement wishing Bullins the best in his new opportunity and expressed gratitude for his contributions to the organization.

“We’re excited for Jeremy and his family as he embarks on a new opportunity. Jeremy has been a terrific teammate, leader, and vital member of our competition think tank. Not only has he been a trusted voice with the No. 6 team, but he’s also brought great value to the garage in sharing strategic insights and historical perspective as we’ve crafted a shared vision for RFK Racing’s on-track success. We wish Jeremy nothing but the best.”

Bullins was previously Keselowski’s crew chief at Team Penske from 2020-2021 when the aforementioned driver piloted the No. 2 Ford. The pairing won four races in the 2020 season, including the Coca-Cola 600.

Bullins and Keselowski also captured a win at Talladega in April 2021, the driver’s final win at Team Penske before forming RFK Racing ahead of the 2022 season.

Bullins remained with the Team Penske No. 2 team from 2022-2023 for Austin Cindric. The pairing started off hot by winning the 2022 Daytona 500 but failed to find much success outside of that.

In 2024, Bullins went back to victory lane as a crew chief at Daytona atop the pit box for Harrison Burton for Wood Brothers Racing. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 was Burton’s maiden Cup win and Bullins’ last Cup win to date as a crew chief.

Keselowski vying to end 2-plus year losing streak

Keselowski, the 2012 Cup Series champion and RFK Racing co-owner, will hope the change atop the pit box will help his No. 6 team turn things around.

It has been over two years since the Michigan native’s last Cup win, which came at Darlington in May 2024, his only victory driving for his co-owned race team.

Keselowski has missed the Chase the last two seasons. In 2026, he was the only RFK Racing not in the championship picture after both Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece made the cut. After 29 races, Keselowski has totaled only two top fives and six top 10s.

Wins have been tough to come by for RFK Racing as a whole. Aside from Preece’s first career win at Daytona last month, Buescher’s Watkins Glen victory in September 2024 was the team’s last win.