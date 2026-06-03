Kevin Harvick Called Out a Driver After a Disrespectful Gesture During a Heated Race

Kevin Harvick may be retired from full-time NASCAR competition, but he showed over the weekend that his competitive edge remains as strong as ever. During the Wenatchee 200 at Wenatchee Valley Super Oval in Washington, the NASCAR Hall of Famer became involved in a tense on-track battle that left him visibly frustrated.

Harvick finished fifth in the 25-car Super Late Model field, while his son, Keelan Harvick, finished fourth. However, much of the attention after the race centered on an incident involving another driver and Harvick’s reaction to it.

Speaking on his Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast, Harvick explained what happened during the race and why the confrontation still bothered him. The exchange became one of the biggest talking points from the CARS Tour West event.

Kevin Harvick Explains Wenatchee 200 Incident

Kevin Harvick discussed the incident during the latest episode of his podcast with co-hosts Mamba Smith and Kaitlyn Vincie. The former NASCAR Cup Series champion admitted the encounter proved he can still get angry behind the wheel.

“I figured out this weekend that I still can be pissed off. Seeing somebody stick their finger out the window and flip me off.”

Harvick said the disagreement started after several instances of contact during the race. He acknowledged making contact with the other driver but believed the situation escalated when the driver attempted to wreck him.

“Guy tried to wreck me. If I try to wreck you, I’m wrecking your ass. You’ll know when I try to wreck you.”

Race reports identified the driver involved as Kasey Kleyn. During the event, Kleyn made contact with Harvick’s rear bumper and later required pit-road repairs due to the damage. Kleyn finished 15th in the race.

Kevin Harvick Continues His Commitment to Short-Track Racing

The Wenatchee 200 was another example of Kevin Harvick’s ongoing involvement in grassroots racing. Since retiring from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition at the end of the 2023 season, Harvick has remained active in the sport through driver development and series ownership.

He is a co-owner of CARS Tour West, which launched in January 2024 as an expansion of the CARS Tour platform. The series provides opportunities for drivers across the western United States to compete at a high level.

Harvick has also spent more time helping develop young racers, including his son Keelan, who continues to gain experience in competitive short-track events.

Kevin Harvick Reflects on NASCAR Hall of Fame Honor

The race came only weeks after Kevin Harvick learned he had been elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2027. During the same podcast episode, he reflected on the moment he received the news.

“I was sitting in a pickup in the parking lot. It’s been really weird. It felt so arrogant to come sit in the room. I’ve never been somebody who wants to pat myself on the back or show that you’re so confident in something.”

Harvick added that he wanted to approach the process with respect and not take the honor for granted.

The Hall of Fame induction adds another achievement to a career that includes 60 NASCAR Cup Series victories and the 2014 Cup Series championship. While his racing schedule is no longer full-time, the events at the Wenatchee 200 showed that Kevin Harvick still approaches competition with the same intensity that defined his NASCAR career.