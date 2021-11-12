Kevin Harvick To Appear on ‘The Dale Jr. Download’

The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion is about to get in the hot seat. Dale Earnhardt Jr. has revealed that Kevin Harvick will appear on an upcoming episode of “The Dale Jr. Download.”

Earnhardt used a simple tactic to reveal the big news. He tweeted out a photo of that showed four versions of Harvick, himself in front of a microphone, and “The Dale Jr. Download” logo. Earnhardt didn’t reveal when this discussion will air, but Dirty Mo Media releases new episodes each Tuesday.

This podcast appearance will not be the first for Harvick. He previously appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” on September 3, 2020, prior to the start of the playoffs. However, a conversation with Eisen is much different than one with Earnhardt. The two men raced against each other during their careers, and Harvick also made pointed comments about Earnhardt during the 2017 season.

“It’s a funny situation when you talk about his last year and what you thought it would be,” Harvick said in 2017, per NBC Sports. “It’s the strangest situation that we have. In my opinion, this is where I think some of the growth in our sport has not reached the levels that it should’ve because our most popular driver hasn’t been our most successful driver. Dale Earnhardt Jr. has won the most popular driver (award) for however many years (14) in a row … But he hasn’t been anywhere close to being our most successful driver.”

Earnhardt has not shied away from potentially difficult discussions during his time as a podcast host. For example, he previously sat down with Kyle Busch, the driver with whom he had a strained relationship on the track. Now this trend could continue with Harvick.

Harvick Will Likely Address His Future During the Discussion

With the 2021 season complete, there are inevitable questions about Harvick. Will he retire or finish out his contract that runs through the 2023 season? Earnhardt and Harvick will likely discuss this topic during the episode. Though the driver of the No. 4 previously confirmed his intentions to race in 2022.

Harvick told FOX Sports that he loves being around the people at the shop and that he loves attending meetings in order to figure out what is wrong with the stock car. Harvick added that he loves the competition and that it’s not possible to get that in the broadcast booth or being outside of the car.

Additionally, Harvick told Eisen during his 2020 appearance that he’s a “late bloomer” and that “winning is fun.” He explained that the goal is to keep racing as long as he can continue to find success and maintain a healthy life at home with his family.

Harvick signed a contract extension with SHR prior to the 2020 season. His new deal keeps him in the No. 4 Ford Mustang through the end of the 2023 season.

The Veteran Drivers May Discuss On-Track Feuds

"We don't need that continuing on." NASCAR's Scott Miller on the Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick feud.@SiriusXMNASCAR | #RaceHub pic.twitter.com/UqxcMXc2P6 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) October 13, 2021

Earnhardt had feuds with other drivers during his career, including Busch, so he has considerable knowledge about the subject. Similarly, Harvick has had his fair share of run-ins with other drivers throughout his career, including the 2021 season.

The playoffs, in particular, featured Harvick’s feud with Chase Elliott, a former driver for JR Motorsports. The two Cup Series champions first clashed during the Bristol Motor Speedway night race that capped off the Round of 16. They collided on the track leading to Elliott cutting a tire and dropping multiple laps down. The driver of the No. 9 countered by slowing Harvick down so Kyle Larson could take the lead and win the playoff race.

The two drivers argued multiple times after the race, first on pit road and then by the haulers. They continued the discussion in Elliott’s hauler before leaving the track for the night. The argument appeared to end, but it resurfaced during the Round of 12 cutoff race at the Charlotte Roval.

The second stage of the feud began with Harvick sending Elliott into the wall and causing damage to the No. 9. Elliott set out to get revenge, but Harvick lost control of the No. 4 entering Turn 1 and slammed nose-first into the wall, ending his playoffs. Elliott moved on to the Round of Eight but first wished Harvick a “merry offseason and happy Christmas.”

NASCAR stepped in after the Charlotte Roval race and told the two drivers what would happen if they continued to escalate. This conversation shut down the feud for the season, but it continued to create conversations in the booth and on social media. Now there is a scenario where Earnhardt and Harvick dive deep into the situation.

