NASCAR Cup Series: Kevin Harvick Sounds Alarm Over Connor Zilisch’s Difficult Rookie Season

Connor Zilisch arrived in the NASCAR Cup Series with expectations few rookies have faced in recent years. After winning 10 races and claiming the Xfinity Series regular-season championship in 2025, the Trackhouse Racing driver entered his first full Cup campaign as one of the sport’s most talked-about young talents.

Many expected Connor Zilisch to compete for strong finishes right away and quickly establish himself among NASCAR’s rising stars. Instead, Connor Zilisch’s rookie season has become one of the biggest talking points of 2026 for very different reasons.

Through the opening months of the season, results have been hard to come by, while Trackhouse Racing has struggled with speed and reliability. Those issues have now prompted concerns from veteran drivers Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin as they evaluate Connor Zilisch’s transition to NASCAR’s top level.

Kevin Harvick Reacts to Connor Zilisch’s NASCAR Cup Series Struggles

Kevin Harvick recently discussed Connor Zilisch and the challenges the young driver faces on his Happy Hour podcast. The former Cup Series champion questioned how the situation could affect Connor Zilisch’s future at Trackhouse Racing if results do not improve.

“I think it’s an interesting position that it’s putting the whole Zilisch scenario in with the way that it’s going at Trackhouse and whether he sticks around there or doesn’t stick around there. What happens with that whole scenario? I know he has another year on his contract, but it hasn’t gone well.”

The comments are notable because Kevin Harvick has long been one of Connor Zilisch’s biggest supporters. Before reaching the NASCAR Cup Series, Connor Zilisch earned praise for his success on road courses, short tracks, and in multiple racing disciplines. Harvick previously viewed him as one of the most complete prospects to emerge in years.

Connor Zilisch’s Rookie Season Numbers Show the Challenge

Connor Zilisch’s rookie season has been difficult statistically. Through 14 races, Connor Zilisch sits 34th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 147 points, leaving him 510 points behind the championship leader.

Connor Zilisch has yet to score a victory, top-five finish, or top-10 finish. His average starting position is around 26th, while his average finishing position is near 27th. He has also recorded four DNFs.

The latest setback came at Nashville’s Cracker Barrel 400. Connor Zilisch started 35th and was making progress through the field before a right-front brake rotor failure sent the No. 88 Chevrolet into the wall on lap 71. Teammate Ross Chastain later experienced a similar problem, adding to concerns surrounding Trackhouse Racing.

Those numbers highlight how difficult the jump to the NASCAR Cup Series can be, even for drivers who dominate in lower divisions.

Trackhouse Racing Problems Continue to Impact Connor Zilisch

Denny Hamlin also addressed Connor Zilisch’s results earlier this season on his Actions Detrimental podcast.

“Connor is not performing as we thought. If Ross [Chastain] is my comp, I’d say Connor’s really running about the offset to Ross that you think he would run. The problem is Ross is 15 spots worse than what you would project. They have plenty of time to turn it around, which I’m sure they will.”

Both Kevin Harvick and Hamlin have largely pointed to Trackhouse Racing’s performance issues rather than to a lack of talent in Connor Zilisch. The organization has struggled with consistency, reliability, setup decisions, and overall pace during the 2026 season.

Despite the disappointing results for Connor Zilisch, the teenager remains one of the youngest drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series. Trackhouse Racing signed Connor Zilisch to a multi-year deal and continues to view him as an important part of its future.

As the season moves forward, attention will remain on whether Trackhouse Racing can improve its performance and help Connor Zilisch deliver the results many expected when his highly anticipated rookie season began.