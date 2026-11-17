Kevin Harvick revealed on social media Monday that he ran into travel issues over the weekend. This forced the retired NASCAR champion to push the recording of one of his shows, “SPEED with Harvick & Buxton,” to Wednesday.

Over the weekend, air travel across the United States worked to recover after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) made a historic ground stop that began Friday afternoon. The ground stop canceled roughly 18,000 flights throughout the weekend.

While Harvick did not specify that it was the cause of his travel issues, there is reason to believe the 60-time Cup Series race winner ran into trouble based on the massive ground stop.

Kevin Harvick Releases Statement on Weekend Travel Issues

On Monday, Harvick took to X to reveal he experienced travel issues over the weekend. The 2014 Cup champion assured fans of his show that he and Will Buxton will return on Wednesday with a show covering all the latest happenings in motorsports.

“Hey @SPEEDonFOX fans! Had some travel issues over the weekend but we’ll be back with another episode this Wednesday,” Harvick wrote via X.

At the beginning of this year, Harvick and Buxton, who is the play-by-play IndyCar Series announcer for FOX Sports, reintroduced SPEED.

Once the go-to channel for various motorsports coverage, Harvick and Buxton started their own podcast discussing the latest motorsports news.

Harvick also hosts his own show, “Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour,” alongside NASCAR analysts Katelyn Vincie and Mamba Smith. The show is produced by FOX Sports.

Since retiring from full-time NASCAR competition, Harvick has been a color commentator for NASCAR on FOX. Harvick will maintain his position in the booth in 2027 alongside longtime play-by-play announcer Mike Joy and former Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer.