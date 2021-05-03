Kurt Busch Gives Brother Kyle a Hilarious Birthday Surprise [WATCH]

Sunday night, Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in NASCAR‘s Buschy McBusch Race 400, notching another win on his birthday. Shortly after the race came to an end, his older brother Kurt surprised him with a special birthday celebration. He hired a Mariachi band to perform at the airport.

Kurt provided multiple looks at his hilarious surprise on Twitter, first showing himself in the waiting area. He wore a mask and a sombrero, and he had two open beers sitting on a table nearby. One was for himself and the other for the birthday boy. Kurt then continued to provide updates showing himself waiting and listening to music, as well as the moment that Busch walked into the airport.

Happy birthday @KyleBusch!!! And congrats on the win!!! 🎊🎉🏁 pic.twitter.com/qlB0BObu7U — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) May 3, 2021

“It’s Kyle’s birthday today everybody,” Kurt said in his first video. “I got him a Mariachi band already. They’re tuning up. And he has no idea when he rolls into the airport… it’s perfect. It was for Cinco de Mayo to kind of kick it off, and he kicked it off with a win.”

Kurt unveiled the surprise on the best possible day

While the driver of the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet Camaro waited for his brother to arrive at the airport, he reflected on the Buschy McBusch Race 400 and the special win. Kurt expressed happiness about how the race played out, saying that “grumpy Kyle” would have arrived at the airport if he had messed up the late restarts and finished behind Kyle Larson or another driver.

Busch took the checkered flag, and he showed up to the airport in a good mood. He then took part in the birthday celebration, donning the sombrero and enjoying some Cerveza. Busch even took time to video chat with his wife Samantha and their son Brexton.

Luckily for Kurt, his brother actually had two reasons to be very happy after Sunday’s race. He locked up a spot in the playoffs and moved up another spot in the points standings. Busch also added another win to his Truck Series resume, winning all three stages during Saturday night’s race.

The Busch brothers are responsible for multiple Cup championships

The two Las Vegas natives have reached Victory Lane a multitude of times throughout their respective Cup careers. Kurt has 32 wins, as well as 151 top-five finishes. His younger brother, on the other hand, has 58 wins and 217 top-fives.

Along with their regular-season wins, both Busch brothers have reached the peak of NASCAR. Kurt won the 2004 Cup Series championship while driving for Roush Fenway Racing. The younger Busch won the championship in 2015 and 2019 as a member of Joe Gibbs Racing. Busch also won his first championship after missing 11 races and recovering from a broken right leg and fractured left foot.

Now that Busch has reached Victory Lane for the 17th consecutive season, he is one step closer to pursuing another championship. His win has him locked into the playoffs, barring any unforeseen circumstances in the coming weeks, and he has some playoff points to help him once the drivers head to Darlington for the Southern 500.

Kurt, on the other hand, still has considerable work to do before he can return to the playoffs once again. He only has one top-five and two top-10s so far due to struggles on the track, as well as a crash at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In order to push his way into the playoff picture, Kurt will likely have to secure a win in the coming weeks.

