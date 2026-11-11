Kurt Busch Pays Tribute After Brother Kyle Wins Most Popular Driver

Kurt Busch delivered a touching social media tribute to his late younger brother, Kyle, after the two-time Cup Series champion posthumously won NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver Award. Kyle Busch, the winningest overall driver in NASCAR, died suddenly on May 21 at age 41.

In honor of “Rowdy,” the 63-time Cup Series winner was eligible to win the NMPA Most Popular Driver for 2026. Many drivers, including Carson Hocevar and 2026 Cup champion Kyle Larson, urged fans to vote for Busch in his memory.

Chase Elliott, winner of the last eight Most Popular Driver awards (2018-2025), removed himself from the voting poll in an effort to help Busch win.

Kurt Busch’s Post About Brother Kyle: ‘He Would Appreciate This Award’

Kurt Busch, the 2004 Cup Series champion and 34-time Cup winner, expressed appreciation for all the fans who voted for his brother. The 48-year-old said grief and sorrow come in many ways and there is no right or wrong way to deal with it.

Sometimes, however, Busch said there are bright spots. His brother winning Most Popular Driver was one of those moments.

“Grief and sorrow comes in many forms. There is no right or wrong way. Sometimes in the darkest hour, there can be some light to shine through. Race Fans, I know U miss him as much as I do. He would appreciate this award U made happen with your votes and love. RIP my brother. 🏁,” Kurt Busch wrote via social media.

Kyle Busch died on May 21 after complications of pneumonia. The 234-time NASCAR winner won his final NASCAR race just six days prior to his death in the Craftsman Truck Series at Dover Motor Speedway.

In the wake of Busch’s passing, tributes from drivers, teams, and fans flooded every racetrack throughout the 2026 season. At every race, the track would recognize Busch on Lap 8, an homage to his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, while fans would hold up eight fingers in remembrance.

Last month, Charlotte Motor Speedway hosted the Kyle Busch Celebration of Life. The night ended with an incredible scene as Kyle’s 11-year-old son, Brexton, performed a burnout in the No. 8 RCR Chevrolet his father once drove.

History Repeats Itself With Busch’s Most Popular Driver Honor

In 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt lost his life in a last-lap crash in the Daytona 500. Like the way the NASCAR community was saddened and shocked by Busch’s death last May, the same could be said for when Earnhardt died in 2001.

At the end of the season, NASCAR fans delivered the late Earnhardt the ultimate show of respect. Earnhardt posthumously won NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver Award, which is voted on by the fans.

Ironically, Bill Elliott, NASCAR Hall of Famer and father of Chase Elliott, was the defending Most Popular Driver of the sport. Like Chase did for Kyle, Bill removed himself from the voting poll to push for Earnhardt to win the award.

Austin Hill, who replaced Busch in the RCR Chevrolet, will return to the No. 33 full-time in 2027. The car’s number was changed from the No. 8 to the No. 33 out of respect for Busch and his family.