Carson Kvapil Nabs First NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Win at Indianapolis

In his 64th career start, Carson Kvapil became a winner in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

The 23-year-old of Mooresville, North Carolina found himself in the lead with 22 laps remaining in Saturday’s Pennzoil 250 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Despite a late charge by Justin Allgaier, Kvapil maintained the lead until the checkered flag to claim the victory at the Racing Capital of the World, claiming his first career NOAPS win.

Allgaier finished second, followed by Ross Chastain in third, and Chase Elliott in fourth, completing a 1-2-3-4 finish for JR Motorsports.

William Sawalich finished fifth, followed by Brent Crews in sixth, Corey Day seventh, Sheldon Creed eighth, Brandon Jones ninth, and Austin Hill rounded out the top 10.

How Kvapil earned first career victory

Creed started on the pole and led the field to the green flag for Saturday’s race. The driver of the No. 00 led the opening 23 laps before he was passed by Jeremy Clements on the 24th lap.

Clements would pull off the upset by winning the caution-free first stage of the race. The 30-lap opening stage went caution-free.

Clements would lose seven positions on the subsequent road of pit stops, while Chastain, piloting the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, would take control of the lead to begin the second stage.

Sawalich took over the lead on the 37th lap of the race, but it was short-lived as Chastain overtook the driver of the No. 18 to regain control.

On the 55th lap, the first caution for cause was brought out after Garrett Smithley’s single-car spin in turn one. This drew all the lead lap cars to pit road during the break, which saw Chastain roll off pit road first and maintain the lead.

However, Rajah Caruth stayed out and led the field back to green with three circuits remaining in stage two.

Allgaier, who finished second in stage two, was in command to begin the final stage. However, Chastain made quick work of Allgaier on the first lap of stage three and retook the lead.

Staying in Chastain’s tire tracks was Kvapil, who passed his JR Motorsports teammate with 22 laps remaining. Allgaier pushed past Chastain with seven circuits left and set his sights on Kvapil for the win.

Although the 2024 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion gave Kvapil a run for his money, he would fall short of the win.

Major points shake-up at Indianapolis at Chase nears

There are only two races remaining until the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase.

Seven drivers have clinched a spot in the 10-race postseason. Allgaier, Kvapil, Jesse Love, Creed, Day, Jones, and Hill are all guaranteed a chance to race for this year’s championship.

Kvapil’s win was a major boost as the son of former driver Travis Kvapil leapt three spots from fifth to second. Meanwhile, Allgaier continues to hold the points lead with a whopping 265-point advantage.

Twelve drivers make the cut for The Chase in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Currently in 12th position is Taylor Gray, who holds a seven-point edge over Sawalich, who is the first driver below the cutoff in 13th.

Iowa and Daytona are the sites for the final two races until The Chase.