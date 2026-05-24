Kyle Busch’s Cause of Death: How Did NASCAR Driver Die?

The NASCAR world is still in shock after the surprising news of Kyle Busch’s death. Busch died suddenly on May 21, 2026, just days after being on the track, prompting plenty of questions about the driver’s cause of death.

On May 24, the family released a statement on Busch’s cause of death, revealing that “severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis.” Busch was just 41 years old at the time of his passing.

“The medical evaluation provided to the Busch Family concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications,” the Busch family detailed in a statement to Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass.

NASCAR announced Busch’s death on May 21, just hours after a statement was posted on the driver’s social media account revealing that the star had been hospitalized. Prior to the family’s recent statement, NASCAR noted that Busch was suffering from a “severe illness” prior to his death.

Here’s what we know about Busch’s tragic death.

Was NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch Sick Prior to His Death?

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More details are emerging about the circumstances surrounding Busch’s passing. Busch had asked for medical treatment during a recent race.

The star competed in the All-Star Race at Dover on May 17. Days earlier, Busch won the truck race on May 15, less than one week before his unexpected death.

The driver was clearly sick, but Busch’s death still came as a surprise.

“A 9-1-1 call at 5:32 p.m. ET on Wednesday from the Chevrolet motorsports center that houses its racing simulator reported that the 41-year-old Busch was on the bathroom floor, still conscious but overheated and coughing up blood,” Pockrass wrote in a May 23, story titled, “Family Statement Says Kyle Busch Died Of Pneumonia Complications.”

“His death was announced about 24 hours later, following a Thursday morning news release that Busch was suffering from a severe illness.”

Kyle Busch Is Survived by His Wife, Samantha Busch & 2 Kids

Busch is survived by his wife, Samantha Busch, as well as the couple’s two kids: Brexton and Lennix. Busch’s wife, Samantha, has developed quite a following on social media and also hosts the popular podcast “Certified Oversharer.”

The couple met on the race track when Samantha was working for a modeling agency and made an appearance at a NASCAR race. Busch ended up giving her a ride in his car prior to the race.



“6 years ago (this Indy weekend) the promo model agency I worked for sent me down to Indianapolis to work for Chevy getting people hyped up for the races,” Samantha noted in an August 11, 2023, Instagram post. “I was going into my senior year of college at Purdue at the time, a sorority girl and no big surprise not the sportiest of types. So I can honestly say it was my first time at a race track!

“… I remember it being crazy hot out so when a nice lady came to me when my line was done and asked if I wanted to go for a ride the thought of AC had me running before even registering going fast. Now to tell Kyle’s side of the story he saw me from afar and asked his pr (public relations) lady to ask if I wanted a ride!”

Prior to His Death, Kyle Busch Was Hospitalized After Collapsing in a Race Simulator

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Busch’s health appears to have declined rapidly. Prior to his death, Busch was hospitalized after collapsing in a race simulator, per Fox News.

“Busch was hospitalized this week after collapsing in a Chevrolet simulator,” Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj wrote in a May 23, article titled, “NASCAR champion Kyle Busch’s cause of death revealed by family.” “A 911 call from the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, obtained by Fox News and OutKick, revealed he was coughing up blood and experiencing shortness of breath.

“According to an unidentified man on the phone, Busch was alert at the time.”