Kyle Busch Cause of Death: Doctor Reveals Critical Missed Warning Signs

Kyle Busch may have shown critical warning signs for days before his sudden death, according to a sports doctor who reconstructed the NASCAR legend’s final timeline and argued earlier intervention might have changed the outcome.

The doctor pointed to Busch racing through illness, coughing up blood and possibly leaving a case of pneumonia improperly treated as part of what he called a deeply preventable tragedy.

The 41-year-old two-time Cup Series champion died Thursday after collapsing at a racing simulator facility in Concord, North Carolina. His family confirmed the cause of death as severe pneumonia that progressed into sepsis. Sports medicine physician Dr. Jesse Morse, speaking on the NewsNation program Cuomo and in subsequent social media posts, traced the crisis back two full weeks before Busch collapsed.

Dr. Jesse Morse Details Series of Missed Warning Signs

The sequence began May 10 at Watkins Glen International, when Busch radioed his pit crew mid-race requesting a shot from a team physician assistant. Morse in a video analysis Sunday said that radio call pointed to either an antibiotic or cortisone injection to manage what the doctor believed to be walking pneumonia.

The cockpit environment alone — roughly 130 degrees, with forces of two to two-and-a-half Gs through corners — would push a sick body toward collapse, Morse noted. A CT scan and bloodwork at that point would have shown significant blood marker shifts and “would’ve guaranteed an admission to the hospital,” he said. Neither happened.

“Sometimes walking pneumonia presents with chest x-rays that are deceptive,” Morse wrote in a social media post on X. “He truly needed a CT scan of his chest to really make a strong evaluation.”

“A simple visit to the ER would have led to not only a chest x-ray, but also a CT scan and lots of blood work, which would have shown significant what we call shifting of the blood and would’ve guaranteed an admission to the hospital,” Morse wrote.

Busch nonetheless kept racing. Six days after Watkins Glen, he started on the pole at Dover Motor Speedway, swept both stages, led the most laps, and claimed his 69th career Truck Series victory. When asked why winning never grows old, his answer would later be seen as a haunting one.

“You never know when the last one is,” Busch said, as reported by Jeff Gluck of The Athletic.

Morse said that the NASCAR legend’s conditioning and mental fortitude masked the infection’s advance, and the very qualities that defined his greatness as a driver were obscuring how urgently he needed care.

“His powerful mind ended up being a double-edged sword,” Morse wrote on his social media account, “preventing him from getting the proper care he deserved.”

Kyle Busch Collapsed Six Days After Dover Win

On May 21, a 911 call went out from the General Motors Charlotte Technical Center in Concord. The caller described a man on a bathroom floor, conscious but deteriorating, overheating, coughing up blood, and unable to breathe normally.

Morse said that by that point the pneumonia had almost certainly entered the bloodstream. Once an infection turns septic and spreads systemically, the body cannot contain it. Hospital admission with IV antibiotics two weeks earlier would have stopped the chain entirely, Morse said.

“A healthy 41-year-old elite athlete does not normally die from a simple pneumonia,” Morse said in video commentary posted to his social media account. “There were several things that were missed here.”

Busch was transported to a Charlotte-area hospital and died Thursday. The family’s statement confirmed sepsis, consistent with the theory Morse had outlined the night before.

His 63 Cup victories rank ninth all-time. Busch won the Cup title in 2015 and 2019 with Joe Gibbs Racing and compiled 234 wins across NASCAR’s three major series. He is survived by his wife, Samantha, and their children, Brexton and Lennix.