Kyle Busch Hospitalized; Will Miss Coca-Cola 600

Kyle Busch will miss this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after being hospitalized for an undisclosed illness.

Busch’s family revealed on his social media accounts on Thursday morning that the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion “has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.”

Busch, 41, has not missed a NASCAR Cup Series race since 2015, when he missed 11 races due to breaking his leg in an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series crash in the season opener at Daytona.

https://x.com/KyleBusch/status/2057467228220502169?s=20

Who Will Race For Richard Childress Racing At Charlotte?

Richard Childress Racing quickly announced that O’Reilly Auto Parts Series veteran and part-time Cup Series racer Austin Hill will drive Busch’s No. 8 car at Charlotte for the sport’s longest race of the year.

“Kyle Busch’s health is our upmost priority and he and his family have the full resources of RCR behind them,” Richard Childress Racing said in a statement. “Kyle is an integral part of our organization and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery. His No. 8 Chevrolet will be ready and waiting for him. We’re thankful to Austin Hill for stepping in to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend. Please keep Kyle and the Busch family in your prayers, and help us respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

Hill will reunite with crew chief Andy Street, who just took over crew chiefing Busch’s Cup Series effort at Texas Motor Speedway two weeks ago. Before joining forces with Street, who won 10 races with Hill’s No. 21 team.

Street had begun a rapid turnaround of Busch’s No. 8 team. They were running inside of the top-10 at Texas until a late-race incident with John Hunter Nemechek derailed their day, and they finished eighth at Watkins Glen International.

“This move is about putting our people in the best position to succeed,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR, when Street was named Busch’s new crew chief. “We have strong talent across this organization, and we’re focused on having each person in the right position to help deliver the results we expect.”

Kyle Busch’s Future

Busch is in a contract year. Health issues aside, The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi reported it is likely that Busch will return to RCR for at least one more season.

Speculation had Busch likely leaving the team, but that has changed. With the quick start with Street as his crew chief and major partners backing Busch’s effort at RCR, the partnership is likely to continue.

Busch had just won the Craftsman Truck Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on Friday afternoon in dominating fashion with Spire Motorsports. He competed in the All-Star Race at Dover, as well.

To miss a race in NASCAR is more common than it used to be. If Busch returns, NASCAR will have to issue a waiver for him to qualify for The Chase. He will then need to point his way in. Currently, he sits 24th in the standings.