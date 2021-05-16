Monday’s ‘I AM ATHLETE’ Episode Highlights NASCAR ‘Villain’

For the second week in a row, former NFL stars will sit down with a big name from stock car racing. The second episode of NASCAR‘s crossover with “I AM ATHLETE” will drop, and it will feature the “villain” of the Cup Series. Kyle Busch will sit down with Chad Johnson, Brandon Marshall, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor to discuss several topics.

The former NFL receiver in Johnson posted a preview clip on Sunday confirming that Busch will take center stage in the new episode. The brief video showed Johnson explaining why he thinks that it is great that Busch is NASCAR’s villain. The former NFL receiver is someone with considerable experience in this role, which is why he appreciates Busch.

“No matter what you do in life, you have to be the villain,” Johnson told Busch. “It’s ok to be the villain. The villain is — at times — glorified and hated by the media, but it’s a great role to have. That’s why I love you and the way you carry yourself. The aura, the energy, the ‘f*** you’ type of mentality when it comes to racing.”

Johnson teased this appearance weeks ago

Prior to the announcement that “I AM ATHLETE” would pair with NASCAR for a series of special episodes, Johnson teased a sitdown with Busch. He posted multiple videos on social media from the Kyle Busch Motorsports headquarters, some of which showed an impressive collection of race vehicles in the lobby.

Johnson also provided a quick glance at where the interview would take place. While answering a question about his outfit, the former NFL receiver turned his phone and showed a group of chairs arranged in front of some cameras. Finally, Johnson posted videos on his Instagram that showed him sitting in front of the camera in the KBM lobby.

While the “I AM ATHLETE” crew could have simply visited KBM to see the assortment of firesuits, trucks, and race cars, tourist activities were not the purpose of the visit. Johnson posted a photo featuring him and Busch together, confirming that the longtime NASCAR driver would make a guest appearance.

Several guests remain unknown

There are multiple episodes of the “I AM ATHLETE” crossover on the horizon, but the press release only provided the names of three guests. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was on the first episode, and he revealed that Busch was his NASCAR “beef” during his career. Although Earnhardt also clarified that he and the two-time Cup Series champion buried the proverbial hatchet.

Busch will obviously be the second guest on the crossover, and he will set the stage for the first Arab-American female NASCAR driver. Toni Breidinger, who currently competes in the ARCA Menards Series, is the third confirmed guest. The rest of the guests remain a mystery as the second episode approaches.

There will be a new episode of the “I AM ATHLETE” crossover every Monday in May, followed by a new episode each month. The crew will have the opportunity to interview several high-profile drivers, owners, and pit crew members. However, the fans will have to impatiently wait to find out which person is next in the hot seat.

READ NEXT: Cup Series Contender Fails Inspection at Dover