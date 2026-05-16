Kyle Busch Fires Back as NASCAR Texas Controversy Refuses to Go Away

The controversy involving Kyle Busch and the NASCAR penalty at Texas Motor Speedway continues to spark debate throughout the Cup Series garage. Kyle Busch avoided a penalty after his final-lap contact with John Hunter Nemechek during the Würth 400, while Ryan Preece received a major penalty earlier in the same race for his incident with Ty Gibbs.

NASCAR officials said damage to Busch’s car made it difficult to judge the SMT data, leading to a different outcome. The decision quickly became one of the most discussed NASCAR penalty rulings of the season.

Busch later addressed the situation during a media session and strongly defended NASCAR’s decision while insisting his damaged car completely changed the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Kyle Busch’s NASCAR Controversy Started After Texas Incident

The Kyle Busch NASCAR controversy started during the closing laps at Texas when Busch’s No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet made contact with Nemechek’s No. 42 car entering Turn 3. The contact sent Nemechek into the outside wall and immediately sparked debate among fans and drivers.

Busch later made his position clear when questions about the NASCAR penalty decision followed him into the media room.

“My car was broken,” Busch said.

Earlier in the race, Preece was penalized after NASCAR reviewed radio communication and SMT data tied to his incident with Gibbs. NASCAR fined Preece $50,000 and deducted 25 driver points after officials determined the contact was intentional.

The NASCAR penalty against Preece quickly led fans to compare the two incidents online. Many questioned why Busch avoided punishment after video clips of the two crashes spread across social media.

NASCAR competition strategist Scott Miller later explained that damage to Busch’s steering system affected the SMT data, making the situation harder to judge.

Kyle Busch Responds Strongly to NASCAR Penalty Questions

The Kyle Busch NASCAR controversy grew again after The Athletic reporter Jeff Gluck questioned Busch directly during a media session.

“You put out the SMT data thing with John Hunter. You didn’t get penalized. He got penalized. Do you think that putting out the data and publicly doing your case like that helped you with your cause with NASCAR?” Gluck asked.

Busch immediately rejected the suggestion.

“No, my post didn’t have anything to do with that,” Busch replied. “My car was broken.”

When Gluck continued to ask about the situation, Busch pointed to NASCAR officials for evidence.

“Oh, I see. Yeah. Go ask NASCAR for the pictures. It was plenty broken,” Busch said.

Gluck then asked Busch if he was surprised Preece received a NASCAR penalty while he did not.

“His car wasn’t broken,” Busch responded.

Throughout the exchange, Busch continued to insist that the condition of his car distinguished his case from the Preece incident.

Kyle Busch’s NASCAR Controversy Continues to Keep the Sport Under Scrutiny

The Kyle Busch NASCAR controversy has kept attention on officiating and SMT data review procedures. The NASCAR Texas incident also raised more discussion about how officials determine intent after on-track contact.

Busch faced additional criticism after saying post-race that Nemechek “started it.” Even so, NASCAR officials said they found no clear evidence showing Busch intentionally wrecked the Legacy Motor Club driver.

The debate continued after RFK Racing appealed Preece’s NASCAR driver penalty. Several NASCAR figures, including Denny Hamlin and Kurt Busch, also publicly discussed the ruling.

The Texas ruling remains one of the most-discussed NASCAR penalty decisions of the season as officials continue to defend their review process.