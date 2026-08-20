Kyle Busch Had Already Mapped Out His NASCAR Exit Before His Death

Kyle Busch wasn’t planning to simply climb out of a NASCAR Cup Series car one day and disappear from racing.

Before his death in May, the two-time Cup Series champion had already begun thinking seriously about how the final chapter of his driving career would unfold. And according to new details shared by some of the people closest to him in the garage, Busch envisioned a future that would eventually shift the focus from his own career to that of his son, Brexton.

An extensive new ESPN feature examining Busch’s life, death and relentless approach to racing revealed that he had developed what Ricky Stenhouse Jr. described as a “whole succession plan.”

It was a plan Busch never got the opportunity to complete.

Kyle Busch had a plan for life after full-time Cup racing

Busch and Stenhouse had an unusually personal conversation after the Cup Series race at Dover, according to ESPN. The two drivers sat in their respective rental cars at Wilmington Airport and talked while waiting for their race teams to arrive and join them on private jets headed home.

Their history made the conversation particularly striking. Two years earlier, Stenhouse had punched Busch following the NASCAR All-Star Race. Now, they were discussing what their lives could eventually look like once their Cup careers were over.

For Busch, the answer increasingly revolved around Brexton.

“He had this whole succession plan, and he stayed more busy doing that than he did anything else,” Stenhouse told ESPN. “Anytime we were talking, it was about Brexton racing. He was definitely more happy talking about Brexton racing than anything else.”

ESPN reported that Busch’s plan was eventually to leave full-time Cup Series competition, pursue a Truck Series championship and race alongside Brexton before transitioning into coaching his son full time.

That would have given Busch an opportunity few NASCAR fathers ever experience: sharing the track with his son while still competing himself.

Three days after the airport conversation with Stenhouse, Busch coughed up blood and struggled to breathe during a visit to General Motors’ technical facility in Concord, North Carolina, according to ESPN. He died the following day, May 21, after pneumonia progressed to sepsis. He was 41.

The succession plan he had spent so much time building suddenly became a glimpse at a future that would never arrive.

Denny Hamlin says Busch was thinking about the end

Busch’s plans also offer new context for comments Denny Hamlin made about his former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate.

Busch had reached a difficult stage familiar to aging elite athletes. He remained fiercely competitive, but the accomplishments that once defined the next goal were becoming harder to find.

Busch had not won a Cup Series race since 2023. Yet simply deciding that enough was enough wasn’t necessarily easy for someone whose life had revolved around racing for decades.

“It’s very easy to be content with the amount of wins and the amount of accomplishments that he had,” Hamlin told ESPN. “You’re like, ‘What’s the difference between 60 and 70 wins? Nobody cares.’ I think he was finding just as much accomplishment and sense of achievement when his kid would be racing.

“But racing had also been part of his life for so long that I think it did scare him, thinking about the end.”

That tension makes Busch’s succession plan particularly revealing.

He wasn’t preparing for racing to vanish from his life. He was preparing for his role within it to change.

Busch could move away from the weekly demands of full-time Cup competition while still chasing another championship in NASCAR, potentially share a race track with Brexton and then devote himself to helping his son develop.

Brexton was already becoming an increasingly important part of that next chapter. The 11-year-old has continued racing since his father’s death and earned his first victory afterward in a micro sprint race in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on July 17.

Kyle Busch never got the chance to execute the NASCAR exit he had envisioned. But the details of that plan reveal something about where his priorities were heading late in his career.

The next chapter was still going to involve racing.

It just wasn’t going to be entirely about Kyle anymore.