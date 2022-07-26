Kyle Busch Debuts New Scheme at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry will have a new look for the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Kyle Busch will advertise the peanut butter M&M’s with his stock car while trying to secure his second win of the year.

JGR showcased the new look on July 26. The No. 18 Toyota Camry will feature a red base with yellow, blue, and green lentils on the sides and hood. The red M&M will take up space on the sides while holding peanut butter in its hand. The M&M will also have peanut butter on the top of its head.

Busch will showcase the scheme while pursuing his third career win at The Brickyard. He previously won Crown Jewel races at IMS in 2015 and 2016. The second win, in particular, marked the first of three consecutive races at the track where Busch won the pole. Now he will take on the road course while adjusting to the Next Gen car.

“I think the race should be competitive,” Busch said in a release from JGR. “All of the cars are the same, right? So, it should be more competitive. It’s just a matter of who runs over who — if we look like the local go-kart track or we look like professionals. We will see how things go in that regard this weekend.”

Busch Has Not Used the Peanut Butter Scheme Recently

Busch has showcased numerous types of M&M’s throughout his career. The yellow car is his primary scheme, but he has also featured the M&M’s Crunchy Cookie, M&M’s Fudge Brownie, and M&M’s Minis among others.

The peanut butter flavor has not been a prominent option for Busch and JGR. The 2011, 2013, and 2014 seasons are the main examples of when Busch showcased the peanut butter schemes on the No. 18. His best run was the August 4 race at Pocono Raceway in 2013 when he started second overall and finished eighth.

The 2022 season will mark another race for the peanut butter scheme. Busch will use the opportunity to pursue his third win at The Brickyard and his fifth trip to Victory Lane at a road course.

The Race Provides a Rebound Opportunity at IMS

The race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway provides Busch with an opportunity to make a comeback of sorts. His previous trip to the Indiana road course resulted in a 20th-place finish due to unexpected issues.

Busch was in a position to secure a top-five finish at IMS during the 2021 Cup Series race at The Brickyard. However, the curbing in Turn 5/6 created havoc. Race leader Denny Hamlin went over the curb first, followed by Chase Briscoe and Kyle Larson.

William Byron was next, but he and several other drivers lost control of their stock cars. Byron and Busch spun through the grass, as did Joey Logano who hit the tire barrier and completely destroyed the front of the No. 22 Ford Mustang. The incident ultimately collected nine drivers.

“We had a good run going there last year and obviously the rumble strips coming up really hurt our finish,” Busch continued in the press release. “No matter what course it is, you go out there and race it the best you can and hope for a good run. We’ll go out there with our M&M’S Peanut Butter Camry and try to learn a bit more in practice and hopefully be in a position at the end for a good finish.”

