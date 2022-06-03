Kyle Busch Shakes Up Primary Scheme for WWTR Trip

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch is making a change for the trip to World Wide Technology Raceway. He will shake up his primary scheme and highlight Snickers for the Cup Series race on the 1.25-mile track.

JGR revealed the scheme ahead of the inaugural Cup Series race outside of St. Louis. The No. 18 will have a brown base with the red, white, and blue Snickers colors on the hood and sides. This scheme has made regular appearances over the course of Busch’s tenure with JGR, including the trip to Watkins Glen International in 2021.

The Cup Series race will mark the first time in 2022 that Busch has used the Snickers scheme. The rest of the races have featured M&M’s, Skittles Lime, Interstate Batteries, DeWalt, and Ethel M Chocolates. Busch also took the No. 18 to Victory Lane at Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt) while driving the M&M’s Crunchy Cookie Camry.

Busch Has Taken Snickers to Victory Lane

The race at WWTR will provide Busch with an opportunity to win another Cup Series race in his championship career. He has 60 trips to Victory Lane — 56 with Joe Gibbs Racing — and he can add to that mark while trying to win the first Cup Series race at WWTR.

Busch has taken Snickers to Victory Lane during his Cup Series career. He captured his first of eight wins for JGR in 2008 while driving the Snickers Toyota at Atlanta Motor Speedway after leading 173 of the scheduled 325 laps.

Busch took the candy bar back to Victory Lane during the 2009 season. He suited up at Bristol Motor Speedway and turned in a dominant performance. Busch led 378 total laps at the Tennessee track before holding off teammate Denny Hamlin in overtime to capture his second win of the year.

Busch Has Experience Winning at WWTR in Another Series

The two-time Cup Series champion will be one of the names to watch during the inaugural Cup Series weekend at WWTR. The reason is that he has made a trip to Victory Lane at the 1.25-mile track while competing in other series.

Busch made three starts at WWTR back when the Xfinity Series competed at the track. He posted a fifth-place finish in 2004, an eighth-place finish in 2006, and he secured the checkered flag in 2009 after joining Joe Gibbs Racing.

Taking that past experience in the Xfinity Series and using it to win in the Cup Series is not a simple task. There is no direct translation. However, Busch has proven that he can win at a wide variety of tracks throughout his career.

According to odds provided by DraftKings, Busch will enter the race weekend with favorable odds to win. He sits at 8-1, which puts him in a tie with Kyle Larson for the best among Cup Series drivers. Martin Truex Jr. (9-1), Denny Hamlin (9-1), Ross Chastain (10-1), Chase Elliott (10-1), William Byron (10-1), and Ryan Blaney (10-1) are just behind them.

