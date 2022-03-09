Kyle Busch & M&M’s Let Fans Pick Throwback NASCAR Scheme

Throwback Weekend (May 6-8) at Darlington Raceway quickly approaches, and Camping World Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series teams are preparing their schemes. Kyle Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing, however, are getting the fans involved.

As part of a continued celebration with partner M&M’s, The No. 18 will have a special, fan-selected scheme for the Cup Series race at Darlington. M&M’s will give the fans five options to vote on, starting on Thursday, March 10. The vote will close on Friday, March 11, with the winning selection being revealed closer to Throwback Weekend.

As we continue to celebrate fans in our final year in @NASCAR, we’re giving you the chance to vote for our Throwback Car that will hit @tootoughtotame in May! Take a look at the schemes and get ready to vote for your fav tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/3OF1CdDY4X — M&M'S (@mmschocolate) March 9, 2022

The five options feature a wide variety of drivers that have represented M&M’s in NASCAR. Ernie Irvan’s 1998 Las Vegas scheme with bright red numbers is the first option while Ken Schrader’s 2002 scheme is second. The list continues with Elliott Sadler (2003), David Gilliland (2007), and Busch’s scheme from his first year with M&M’s (2008).

Mars & Busch Have Embraced Throwback Weekend Together

The final season featuring M&M’s as a primary partner will provide Busch with one final opportunity to showcase a throwback scheme. It will cap off a partnership that has included several looks from the Mars lineup of brands, a list that includes Snickers, Skittles, Twix, and Doublemint Gum.

This run includes the 2019 Bojangles’ Southern 500 when Busch unveiled a throwback white, red, and brown Snickers scheme for the Crown Jewel race at Darlington. He also used the 2021 Throwback Weekend to unveil the 80th Anniversary M&M’s scheme.

Busch headed to the Lady in Black on May 9, fresh off a victory at Kansas Speedway. He started third overall as part of NASCAR’s lineup formula before leading at two different points of the race. However, he ultimately finished third overall while teammate Martin Truex Jr. dominated with 248 laps led en route to his third win of the year.

Busch Will Pursue a Second Win at Darlington

The driver of the No. 18 has amassed 59 wins and two championships in his Cup Series career, but only one victory has taken place at Darlington Raceway. He won the 2008 Dodge Challenger 500 while driving the No. 18 M&M’s/Indiana Jones Toyota that featured Harrison Ford’s face on the rear fenders.

Busch started sixth overall in his first trip to Darlington Raceway for Joe Gibbs Racing, and he put on a dominant show. He led 169 of the 367 laps, including the final 64, and held off Carl Edwards to secure his first win at the track. Greg Biffle, who won the Pole Award and led 94 laps, was unable to complete the race due to engine issues.

Since winning for the first time at Darlington, Busch has not returned to Victory Lane at the track as a Cup Series driver. He has come close with five other top-five finishes, including a pair of runner-ups in 2017 and 2020. Though Busch has won two Xfinity Series races at Darlington Raceway, one in 2011 and one in 2013.

