Kyle Busch Just Wants Rules Clarity From NASCAR

With Denny Hamlin losing his penalty appeal, there are ongoing discussions about the NASCAR Rule Book. Kyle Busch has now weighed in while seeking clarity about what is actually allowed.

Busch made comments about the Hamlin appeal and the NASCAR Rule Book during a press conference on April 8. He said that the Rule Book contradicts itself and that the drivers don’t know what is a penalty or a fine in regard to contact with each other.

“Well, I think where I agree a lot with Denny is — if we’re supposed to be self-policing and have the opportunity to be able to go out there and do something if someone did something to us and us to be able to go back and retaliate, how are we supposed to do that?” Busch asked.

“Tell me what is and isn’t OK. Apparently saying it two days after the fact is not OK. Saying it right after the fact when you’re still ‘hot and bothered’ is OK.”

Denny Hamlin received a penalty for intentional contact with Ross Chastain at Phoenix Raceway, but Joey Logano did not receive a penalty for intentional contact with William Byron at Darlington Raceway in 2023. These are only two examples that have surfaced during recent conversations.

Busch Had 1 Suggestion for Addressing the Aggressive Moves

There have been several discussions about how to address the level of aggression at road courses and other tracks. Some drivers have voiced support for single-file restarts in order to help spread the field out entering Turn 1.

Busch had another suggestion. He said that NASCAR could follow the example set by local short-track racing series. If there is an on-track incident, the vehicles involved get sent to the rear of the field. The person who spun would automatically fall to the rear while the person that sent them spinning would have to drop back as well.

“You want to bring up an example from COTA,” Busch said. “You had the No. 1 that got into the No. 48 who go into the No. 99. So who do you penalize between the No. 48 and the No. 1, right? All of them. Anybody that is involved in the caution, go to the back.

“That’s how we do it with the kids racing at seven years old. So if we can teach seven and eight-year-olds that’s not the way you’re supposed to do it and you need to race clean, then surely we should be able to teach 18 or 19-year-olds to Harvick’s 46 or 47. We should be able to figure it out.”

Appeals Have Affected Hamlin Multiple Times

The focus on clarity is also something that Hamlin addressed on April 8. He met with media members and responded to questions about his failed appeal and the process of presenting his case.

Hamlin used the opportunity to express disappointment and confusion about the appeals panel refuting the data that he provided about his incident with Chastain. He called it a “bitter pill to swallow” while facing comparisons to a previous incident.

There have been multiple appeals about incidents involving Hamlin’s No. 11. The most recent was his contact with Chastain at Phoenix Raceway. Another took place during the 2022 Cup Series playoffs.

NASCAR penalized William Byron after he intentionally hit Hamlin under caution and sent him spinning at Texas Motor Speedway in September. The sanctioning body fined him $50,000 and docked the No. 24 team 25 driver points and 25 owner points.

Following the race, Byron admitted to NBC Sports that he had intentionally hit Hamlin after the driver of the No. 11 pinched him up against the wall. He said that he didn’t mean to send him spinning.

Hendrick Motorsports appealed the decision and partially won. The appeals panel gave back the 25 driver and owner points, which were the only things that mattered, and it increased the fine from $50,000 to $100,000.

“That’s why I kinda said at the end [of the ‘Actions Detrimental’ podcast], ‘I still don’t understand the ruling’ considering all the examples and all of the precedent and even the real data that I brought to the table,” Hamlin told media members on April 8. “It still doesn’t make sense, which is the disappointing part.”