Kyle Busch’s Widow Samantha Made Haunting Promise Before His Death

Kyle Busch’s widow Samantha made a haunting promise months before the NASCAR legend’s death, and the emotional comments are now taking on heartbreaking new meaning as fans continue mourning one of the sport’s most iconic figures.

Samantha Busch’s remarks, which resurfaced after Kyle Busch’s death, quickly spread across social media as NASCAR fans reflected on the couple’s bond and the devastating loss that stunned the racing world last week.

Samantha Busch’s Revelation on Certified Oversharer

During the Nov. 18 episode of her podcast Certified Oversharer, Samantha disclosed that she and Kyle still had frozen embryos in storage and that parting with them was something she could not bring herself to do, according to a report by Us Weekly on Monday. The episode featured author Ashley George, a wellness figure who had connected with Samantha via social media years earlier.

“Here’s something I’ve never told anybody,” Samantha told George. “I’m a certified over-sharer. So a lot of people ask me what we have done with our embryos because we still have some. I can’t part with them.”

Then she described a scenario she had shared privately with Kyle, one she admitted sounded a bit morbid even to her. Kyle had declared that the couple was done having children. Samantha pushed back in a way she said she had never shared publicly.

“I told him the most morbid story the other day,” she said on the podcast. “I was like, ‘What if you passed? I would have to have another kid to be connected to you and name that child after you.’ And he was like, ‘What is wrong with you?'”

Kyle Busch, 41, died May 21 after a severe case of pneumonia progressed into sepsis. He had been preparing to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway three days later. Daniel Suárez won Sunday’s race and dedicated his victory to Busch. NASCAR honored the two-time Cup Series champion with a moment of silence before the green flag dropped.

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Kyle and Samantha Busch’s IVF Journey and the Bundle of Joy Fund

The couple’s path to parenthood spanned more than a decade of infertility struggles and multiple miscarriages before they turned to IVF in 2014. Son Brexton arrived May 18, 2015. Daughter Lennix followed in 2022.

That experience left Samantha acutely aware of how financially out of reach IVF could be for families without means. A single treatment cycle runs approximately $20,000 with no pregnancy guarantee, according to a report by Hadley Hitson and Stuart Dyos of The Tennessean.

“Understanding that bill, it’s around $20,000 and there’s no guarantee for a baby, that’s just for a chance,” Samantha said. “We just knew that God placed it on our heart that we needed to start the Bundle of Joy Fund.”

The Busches launched that nonprofit in 2015. Over the next decade, they directed $2.3 million toward 178 grants, producing 111 births by the time of Kyle’s death, according to Spectrum News reporter Arin Cotel-Altman. More Bundle of Joy babies remain on the way. Recipients received up to $20,000 per IVF round through one of three partnering North Carolina fertility clinics.

Since Kyle’s passing, donations have flooded the Bundle of Joy Fund, many arriving in amounts of $8 and $18, the racing numbers he wore across his career. Brexton, 11, and 4-year-old Lennix were both at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday when NASCAR paused to honor their father.