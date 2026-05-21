Kyle Busch Tragically Leaves Behind Wife Samantha Busch & 2 Kids

The NASCAR world is mourning the loss of star driver Kyle Busch who is survived by his wife, Samantha Busch, as well as the couple’s two kids: Brexton and Lennix. NASCAR announced the news of Kyle’s passing on May 21, 2026.

Prior to the news, the family released a statement on Kyle’s hospitalization. Kyle was just 41 years old at the time of his passing.

“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization,” a statement from the driver’s X account posted on May 21, hours before NASCAR announced the news of Kyle’s tragic death.

“He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.”

Kyle Busch on Wife, Samantha Busch: ‘Love You All More Than You Know’

A little more than one week before Kyle’s death, the driver took to social media to wish his wife Samantha and his mom a Happy Mother’s Day. Kyle ended his noted by adding, “Love you all more than you know!!”

“My girls deserve the spotlight today 💕,” Kyle posted in a May 10, Instagram message. “Happy Mother’s Day to Samantha and my Mom! Thank You both for the love, patience, strength, and everything you pour into our family every single day.

“And Happy Birthday to our crazy Lennix. You keep us laughing, keep us on our toes, and somehow make every day brighter at the same time. I’m lucky to do life with you girls. Love you all more than you know!!😘”

Kyle Busch & Wife, Samantha, Got Married on December 31, 2010

The couple got married on December 31, 2010. Kyle and Samantha worked together to raise awareness for couple’s battling infertility.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Samantha told USA Today during a September 2022 interview. “It’s been about 10 years to complete our family. We’re excited that it’s complete, but we’re not gonna stop our work.

“So we have the Bundle of Joy fund where we’ve helped almost 100 couples go through IVF to try to have their miracle babies, like we’ve been able to.”