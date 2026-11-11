Kyle Busch posthumously won NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver Award for the 2026 season. The award was recognized during Tuesday night’s NASCAR awards banquet at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

In the wake of Busch’s passing last May, many of NASCAR’s top stars pushed for “Rowdy” to be voted most popular driver by the sport’s fanbase. Among those who posted on social media encouraging fans to vote for Busch included Carson Hocevar and 2026 Cup champion Kyle Larson.

Chase Elliott, who has won the most popular driver award the last eight straight seasons, removed himself from the voting poll in an effort to have Busch win the award.

Kyle Busch Wins NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver Award

The NASCAR world was saddened and stunned last May. Kyle Busch, who holds the record for most wins across the sport’s top three series, died unexpectedly on May 21 at age 41. Busch was hospitalized the day prior and succumbed to complications of pneumonia.

Tributes dedicated to the late champion flooded every racetrack in the weeks to follow. Fans in the grandstands held up eight fingers on Lap 8, an homage to the number Busch drove at Richard Childress Racing from 2023 until his death.

As the 2026 season comes to a close, the fans are posthumously delivering Busch one of the sport’s high honors.

It is no secret that Busch had a complicated relationship with the NASCAR fanbase during his illustrious racing career. When “Rowdy” was on the rise behind the wheel of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, many fans resented his brash, unfiltered personality.

Over time, as the wins and championships continued to pile up, Busch grew a supportive fanbase, deeming it “Rowdy Nation.” As Busch continued to mature, the boos began to turn into cheers.

Since his passing, the outpouring of tributes for Busch and the support for his family from the fans has been massive, whether they loved him or hated him. Now, Busch will forever be in the history books as NASCAR’s most popular driver for 2026.

Why Chase Elliott Removed Himself From Most Popular Driver Voting

In 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt was tragically killed in a crash at the conclusion of the Daytona 500. Earnhardt was one of NASCAR’s most prolific drivers and recognizable names in sports.

At the time, Bill Elliott, 1988 Cup champion and father of 2020 Cup champion Chase Elliott, was NASCAR’s most popular driver. Out of respect for Earnhardt, Elliott removed himself from the voting for the 2001 most popular driver.

At the end of the season, Earnhardt posthumously won NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver Award.

Following the passing of Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott has followed in his father’s footsteps. The driver of the No. 9 removed himself from the most popular driver voting in an effort to help Busch win.

Elliott is an 8-time most popular driver, first winning it in 2018. The 30-year-old out of Dawsonville, Georgia has one of NASCAR’s most loyal fanbases as he has won the award every year since.

The Most Popular Driver Award is voted on by the fans via NASCAR.com.