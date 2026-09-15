Kyle Larson Ends 51-Race Winless Streak at Gateway and Revives NASCAR Title Hopes

Kyle Larson had spent much of the 2026 season getting asked about the same thing. When was the next win coming? At World Wide Technology Larson beat out Alex Bowman in overtime to clinch the Enjoy Illinois 300. In doing so, he ended a 51-race drought that had stretched back to May 2025.

The result was a long time coming for him. The Hendrick Motorsports driver had been fast on several occasions during the streak, so outright pace was almost never the biggest issue. Finishing the job was. He came into the NASCAR playoffs still looking for that breakthrough, and even admitted that his confidence was not quite where it had been during previous championship runs. “I’m not as confident as I’ve been, for sure, in other years,” Larson said at Chase Media Day.

Larson Finally Finds a Way to Finish the Job

Gateway looked like another race that could slip away from him for a while. Instead, Larson gradually worked his way into position and had one of his strongest cars when the race reached its closing stages. He won the second stage and led 80 laps. Then came the restart on Lap 228, when he got underneath Joey Logano and moved into the lead.

The race still had plenty of chaos left in it.

A string of late cautions sent the field into overtime, and it took two attempts to produce a finish. Larson kept his Chevrolet out front on the decisive restart, with Bowman providing help behind him. He crossed the line 0.333 seconds ahead of his teammate. Logano finished third.

There was some smart pit strategy behind the victory, too. Hendrick Motorsports put four fresh tires on Larson’s car during the Lap 201 stop, while Logano’s team opted to change only the right-side tires. That decision became increasingly important as the track turned into a restart-heavy battle. More grip gave Larson an advantage when it mattered most.

Bowman’s role should not be overlooked either. He gave Larson pushes on consecutive restarts, helping the two Hendrick cars stay ahead as the race repeatedly came back together. Larson was understandably pleased afterward. “Feel like we got our swagger back a little bit,” he said.

Gateway Victory Changes Larson’s Playoff Outlook

The win also did wonders for his championship position. Larson entered Gateway seventh in the standings, and just shy of 50 points behind Denny Hamlin. By the time the race was over, he had climbed to second and was only nine points behind the leader. Hamlin finished ninth, while several other playoff drivers lost ground after crashes and mechanical problems. All in all, the race the produced 18 cautions.

Larson already had reason to believe his team was close. He led a race-high 99 laps at Darlington the previous week, only to leave without the victory. At Gateway, he put the pieces together. The car had speed, the pit crew made the right calls and Larson managed the final restarts without giving anyone an opening.

One result cannot suddenly make the previous 50 races disappear. It can change the way the next eight are approached, though. Larson no longer has to answer questions about whether he can get back to Victory Lane. He already has.

For a defending champion, that could be the difference between chasing the field and putting pressure on it. Larson entered the playoffs needing a spark. Gateway finally provided one, and the timing could hardly have been better.