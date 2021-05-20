Kyle Larson Foundation Reaches Major Milestone After Dover Race

Early in the 2021 season, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson launched the Kyle Larson Foundation to raise money for those in need. He set an initial goal of $500,000 in donations and declared that he would donate $5 for every lap completed and $5,000 for every top-five finish. 13 races into the schedule, Larson has raised more than $47,000.

The NASCAR driver has completed 3,550 laps during the 2021 season, leading 774 of them. He has posted six top-five finishes, including second place at the Monster Mile. To cap off the strong start to the season, Larson also reached Victory Lane at the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube on Sunday, Mar. 7.

Thanks to everyone who helped make this day possible. I’m proud to officially launch the Kyle Larson Foundation. #DRIVEFOR5 pic.twitter.com/WeTezkUwjV — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) March 23, 2021

“[To] help kick off the ‘Drive For 5’ program, I am donating personally $5 for every lap completed, as well as $5,000 for every top-five finish,” Larson said in an announcement video on Mar. 23. “Already this season, we’ve already raised around $15,000, so that’s going to keep growing, hopefully, more and more.”

Larson Supports Two Primary Organizations With His ‘Drive for 5 Initiative’

When Larson launched his foundation, he confirmed that he would work with two charitable organizations close to his heart — The Sanneh Foundation and the Urban Youth Racing School in Philadelphia. The driver has worked with the UYRS since 2017, and he did a food drive in Minneapolis with The Sanneh Foundation in 2020.

According to the Kyle Larson Foundation, the money raised through the Drive for 5 initiative would support “at least five students” with scholarships through the UYRS. It would also provide daily meals for at least five families per day through The Sanneh Foundation. Finally, Hendrick Cars would help the Kyle Larson Foundation by supporting at least five needy communities with school grants.

Larson did not specify in the original announcement whether he would donate $5 for every lap completed during an eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race. However, he continues to show support for the foundation during the virtual events while running a digital version of the paint scheme.

Larson Will Donate Even More Money as the Season Continues

Larson is within reach of $50,000, and he will likely surpass this goal in the very near future. The next race on the schedule at Circuit of the Americas in Texas and features 68 laps of road course action. The drivers will travel 231 miles while taking on an entirely new track.

Larson does not have the best record at road courses during his Cup Series career, posting only four top-10 finishes — three at Watkins Glen and one at Sonoma. Though he does have a fourth-place finish at Watkins.

Despite failing to win a road course race during his Cup career, Larson is in the midst of an impressive season. His No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro has been one of NASCAR’s best all year long, and he only missed out on the win at Dover due to a slower pit stop than Alex Bowman.

Larson will now focus on taking care of business at Circuit of the Americas. The first step will be figuring out the perfect setup during the 50-minute practice session on Saturday, May 22. The second step will be turning in one of the best qualifying sessions on Sunday, May 23. Finally, Larson will have to avoid incidents and perform his best during the 68-lap race.

