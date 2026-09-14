Who Is Kyle Larson’s Wife? Fast Facts About Katelyn Sweet

Kyle Larson has spent much of his life around race cars. So has the woman who has been beside him for more than a decade.

Larson is married to Katelyn Sweet, whose connection to motorsports goes well beyond being the wife of a NASCAR Cup Series champion. She grew up around racing, her brother is accomplished sprint car driver Brad Sweet, and racing is ultimately what brought her and Larson together.

The couple married in 2018 after already starting a family and now share three children. Katelyn has also become a familiar presence to NASCAR fans, whether she is celebrating a Larson victory or supporting him through the more difficult days of a season.

Here are some fast facts about Kyle Larson’s wife and their life together.

Who Is Kyle Larson’s Wife, Katelyn Sweet?

Katelyn Sweet comes from a racing family of her own.

Her brother, Brad Sweet, has built a successful career in sprint car racing, and that connection played a role in introducing Katelyn to her future husband.

Larson and Katelyn first crossed paths in the dirt-racing world in California. According to Larson’s recollection on the “Rippin’ It” podcast, their first encounter was hardly the stuff of a conventional romance.

Larson said he had been partying after a race and was trying to impress Katelyn when he drank too much and passed out. Katelyn and some of his friends responded by drawing on him with markers.

It wasn’t exactly dinner and a movie, but their relationship eventually grew from that unconventional introduction.

When Did Kyle Larson and Katelyn Sweet Get Married?

Larson and Katelyn began dating after meeting through racing and were already parents by the time they got engaged.

Larson proposed in December 2017. They married on Sept. 26, 2018, during an outdoor wedding at a private estate in North Carolina.

Their oldest son, Owen, even played a role in the ceremony, helping Katelyn’s father walk her down the aisle.

By then, Larson and Katelyn had welcomed two children and had spent years building a life together away from the racetrack.

Kyle Larson and His Wife Have Three Children

Larson and Katelyn are parents to three children: Owen Miyata, Audrey Layne and Cooper Donald.

Owen, their oldest, was born on Dec. 22, 2014. Their daughter, Audrey, arrived on May 7, 2018, several months before Larson and Katelyn married.

The family grew again in late 2022 with the arrival of their third child, Cooper.

Racing has naturally become part of the children’s lives, particularly for Owen, who has competed behind the wheel himself.

Larson has previously joked about the competitive streak running through the family. He told People in 2022 that Audrey might actually be the most competitive of his children, saying she “can’t wait to go race.”

Katelyn Sweet Was an Equestrian and Became a Runner

Cars aren’t Katelyn’s only connection to competition.

Before running became one of her interests, she was an equestrian. A throwback photo shared by Katelyn showed her riding horses when she was younger, with her mother joking that although racing ran in the family, Katelyn “controlled her own horse power.”

She later took up distance running and completed her first half-marathon in 2019 after months of training.

It was a significant jump for someone who admitted that, only months earlier, running even one mile would have sounded unappealing.

Katelyn Sweet Has Become a Familiar Face to NASCAR Fans

NASCAR fans have seen plenty of Katelyn over the years, particularly after some of her husband’s biggest accomplishments.

She regularly attends Larson’s races and has developed a reputation for enthusiastically joining the celebration when things go right.

One of her most memorable moments came after Larson captured the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship, when she celebrated by shotgunning a beer. The moment quickly spread across social media.

But being married to a race car driver also means dealing with the other side of the sport.

After Larson was involved in a frightening crash at Talladega in 2019, Katelyn explained that the moments when he remains in the car are the ones that make her nervous. She has continued to be a visible source of support throughout his NASCAR career.

Katelyn Sweet and Kyle Larson Have Been Together for More Than a Decade

Their relationship has now spanned different teams, championships, three children and countless weekends at racetracks across the country.

Katelyn was already part of Larson’s life long before he became a NASCAR Cup Series champion. Their shared connection to racing has remained a constant through the years, even as their family has grown.

And considering how their first meeting unfolded, their eventual marriage makes for one of the more unusual love stories in the NASCAR garage.

From a dirt-track party in California to raising three children together, Larson and Katelyn have built much more than a racing relationship.